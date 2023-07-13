IND vs WI 2023: Shubman Gill's batting role revelation; No. 3 position not much different from opening

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill has expressed his willingness to bat at the number three position in the India vs West Indies Test series

Shubman Gill, the Indian batter, has expressed that he doesn't see much difference between batting at number three and opening the innings. Despite the decision to bat lower down the order, Gill is ready to step into the shoes of Cheteshwar Pujara and take on the crucial number three position in the Test series against West Indies. Debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal has been given the responsibility to partner with Rohit Sharma as the opening pair in the series opener. Gill shared his thoughts with the host broadcasters ahead of the opening Test, stating, "They asked me where I wanted to bat, and I said I wanted No. 3. It is a position where I want to consolidate."

Gill further explained, "It is always good to play with the new ball. I have experience with the new ball, and when you're batting at No. 3, it is not very different, although there is a slight variation."

When asked if he already feels like a senior player, Gill replied, "Not really. Roles are different. Definitely not feeling that way." After enjoying a rare month-long break, Gill has had a remarkable 2023 season, winning the IPL Orange Cap by scoring 890 runs in 17 matches for the Gujarat Titans.

Also Read: Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes' childhood connection: drawing 'Dragon Ball Z' characters to ease anxiety

During this season, he also achieved a milestone by scoring a maiden IPL century, becoming the first player to score a hundred in Tests, ODIs, T20Is, and IPL in the same calendar year.

Regarding Gill's batting position reshuffle, captain Rohit Sharma revealed that the young batter had discussed it with coach Rahul Dravid. "Gill will play at No. 3 because he himself wants to play at that position. He discussed it with Rahul and expressed that 'I've played all my cricket at 3 and 4, I think I can better serve my team if I bat at No. 3'."

Sharma also highlighted the advantages of having a left-hander in the team, saying, "It becomes good for us also, we have a left-hander. Indian cricket desperately needed a left-hander. We found Yashasvi Jaiswal, who looks very promising. Let's hope he performs for his team and makes the spot his own."

Gill's decision to take on the number three position and the team's strategic reshuffling reflect their determination to optimise their batting lineup and strengthen their performance in the series against West Indies.

Also Read: IND vs WI 2023: Ashwin opens up about WTC Final exclusion and emphasises the significance of memories