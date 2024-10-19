India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Rishabh Pant's record-breaking Feat

Despite missing a century by a single run in the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru, wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant set an Indian record. Pant, dismissed for 99, became the fastest Indian wicket-keeper to surpass 2500 runs in Test cricket. He achieved this feat in just 62 innings, surpassing MS Dhoni's record of 69 innings.

Farokh Engineer holds the third position among Indian wicket-keepers, reaching 2500 runs in 82 innings. Pant's achievement in 62 innings marks the first time in India's 92-year Test history that a wicket-keeper has reached 2500 runs in fewer than 65 innings. Had he scored a century, Pant would have equaled Dhoni's record for most centuries by an Indian wicket-keeper, both currently holding six centuries.

Rishabh Pant is the second Indian wicket-keeper to be dismissed for 99 in Tests. MS Dhoni suffered the same fate against England in Manchester in 2012. Pant, with 2551 runs in 36 Tests, has been dismissed in the 90s for the seventh time in his career. He has six centuries and 12 half-centuries to his name. Pant did not keep wicket on the third day due to a knee injury sustained during New Zealand's innings, but he bravely batted on the fourth day, coming in at number five.

India, resuming their innings on the fourth day at 231-3, overcame New Zealand's substantial 356-run lead thanks to a century from Sarfaraz Khan (150) and a half-century from Rishabh Pant. Their 177-run partnership for the fourth wicket steered India's comeback on day four.

