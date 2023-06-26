Women's Ashes 2023: First Test hangs in the balance as England require 152 on final day

The first Test of the Women's Ashes is delicately poised with England facing a target of 152 runs on the fifth and final day. Australia currently holds the upper hand, having already taken the wickets of Tammy Beaumont and captain Heather Knight.

During the last session on day 4, eight wickets fell, including three lower-order Australian scalps. Notably, Sophie Ecclestone achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first England spinner in all Tests played at Trent Bridge to take a 10-wicket haul. She followed her first innings figures of 5/129 with 5/63 in the second innings, restricting Australia to 257 runs and setting a target of 268 for England.

The highest score ever achieved in the fourth innings of women's Test cricket is 245/9, accomplished by England in the Ashes test last year. The largest successful chase in the fourth innings stands at Australia's 198/3 against England in Sydney in 2011.

This chase holds historical significance, fittingly taking place in the first-ever five-day Test. England started off well, reaching 55 without losing a wicket until Ashleigh Gardner came into the attack and dismissed Tammy Beaumont, who had scored a double century in the first innings, with her very first delivery.

England experienced a collapse, losing four wickets in the span of 18 runs. Gardner claimed three of those wickets, while Tahlia McGrath got the better of Emma Lamb. Sophia Dunkley managed a partnership of 37 runs with Danni Wyatt, but was caught by the keeper off Kim Garth towards the end of the day.

In the last 15 minutes of play in the 3rd session of Day 4, Kate Cross was sent in as a night watchman and scored 5 runs from 12 balls. Danni Wyatt is still at the crease with 20 runs, accompanied by Amy Jones, and Sophie Ecclestone is yet to bat.

