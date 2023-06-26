Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Women's Ashes 2023: First Test hangs in the balance as England require 152 on final day

    The first Test of the Women's Ashes is delicately poised with England facing a target of 152 runs on the fifth and final day. Australia currently holds the upper hand, having already taken the wickets of Tammy Beaumont and captain Heather Knight.

    cricket Women's Ashes 2023: First Test hangs in the balance as England require 152 on final day osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 26, 2023, 10:05 AM IST

    At the end of Day 4, England manage to get to a score of 116/5, requiring 152 more runs to win on the final day. Australia holds the advantage in the game, having dismissed half of the English team, including the dangerous Tammy Beaumont and skipper Heather Knight.

    During the last session on day 4, eight wickets fell, including three lower-order Australian scalps. Notably, Sophie Ecclestone achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first England spinner in all Tests played at Trent Bridge to take a 10-wicket haul. She followed her first innings figures of 5/129 with 5/63 in the second innings, restricting Australia to 257 runs and setting a target of 268 for England.

    The highest score ever achieved in the fourth innings of women's Test cricket is 245/9, accomplished by England in the Ashes test last year. The largest successful chase in the fourth innings stands at Australia's 198/3 against England in Sydney in 2011.

    Also read: Ashes 2023: Tim Paine lauds Australia's 'versatility and confidence' after winning Edgbaston thriller

    This chase holds historical significance, fittingly taking place in the first-ever five-day Test. England started off well, reaching 55 without losing a wicket until Ashleigh Gardner came into the attack and dismissed Tammy Beaumont, who had scored a double century in the first innings, with her very first delivery.

    England experienced a collapse, losing four wickets in the span of 18 runs. Gardner claimed three of those wickets, while Tahlia McGrath got the better of Emma Lamb. Sophia Dunkley managed a partnership of 37 runs with Danni Wyatt, but was caught by the keeper off Kim Garth towards the end of the day.

    In the last 15 minutes of play in the 3rd session of Day 4, Kate Cross was sent in as a night watchman and scored 5 runs from 12 balls. Danni Wyatt is still at the crease with 20 runs, accompanied by Amy Jones, and Sophie Ecclestone is yet to bat.

    Also read: Ashes 2023: Brendon McCullum wants to go harder despite Ashes 2023 opener loss

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2023, 10:07 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India tour to WI 2023: Sarfaraz Khan's below-par fitness level, off-field conduct affecting India call-up snt

    India's tour to WI 2023: Sarfaraz Khan's below-par fitness level, off-field conduct affecting India call-up

    Ashes 2023, Lord's Test: Australian great Ponting offers technical advice to Labuschagne, Head snt

    Ashes 2023, Lord's Test: Australian great Ponting offers technical advice to Labuschagne, Head

    All you need to know about USA's Major League Cricket osf

    All you need to know about USA's Major League Cricket

    Ashes 2023: Rehan Ahmed called up by England for Ashes Test as spin-bowling concerns persist osf

    Ashes 2023: Rehan Ahmed called up by England for Ashes Test as spin-bowling concerns persist

    Jasprit Bumrah sets sights on Ireland Series to make a comeback osf

    Jasprit Bumrah sets sights on Ireland Series to make a comeback

    Recent Stories

    Arjun Kapoor turns 38: Anshula, Malaika Arora and others arrive to celebrate his birthday vma

    Arjun Kapoor turns 38: Anshula, Malaika Arora and others arrive to celebrate his birthday

    Mumbai rains: IMD predicts heavy rainfall for next 2 days in central Maharashtra; check details AJR

    Mumbai rains: IMD predicts heavy rainfall for next 2 days in central Maharashtra; check details

    Indian Railways Update: Ticket Booking on 156 Ganpati Special Trains to start on June 27

    Indian Railways Update: Ticket Booking on 156 Ganpati Special Trains to start on June 27

    10 killed in Odisha after two buses collide head on in Ganjam district, CM expresses grief AJR

    10 killed in Odisha after two buses collide head on in Ganjam district, CM expresses grief

    Petrol diesel price today, 26 June: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities AJR

    Petrol and Diesel Price Today, 26 June: Check cost per litre in Mumbai, Delhi and your city

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon