    Women's Ashes 2023: Australia secure 89-run victory, Gardner's stellar performance leads the way

    Australia have sealed the only Test by 89 runs and established a commanding 4-0 lead in the points table. They now only need to win 2 limited-overs matches to retain the Ashes.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 27, 2023, 9:59 AM IST

    Australia have secured an impressive victory by a margin of 89 runs, earning themselves 4 points in the multi-format Ashes series. Ashleigh Gardner was the standout performer, taking 12 wickets to dismantle England's batting lineup in both innings and take Australia over the line. 

    To summarise the Test match, Australia won the toss and chose to bat first on a flat pitch. They posted a massive total of 473, with Annabel Sutherland scoring an unbeaten 137, supported by Ellyse Perry's 99 and Tahlia McGrath's 61.

    Sophie Ecclestone claimed 5 wickets in the first innings. In response, England's Tammy Beaumont played a fantastic knock, scoring a double century (208), and Nat Sciver-Brunt (78) and Heather Knight (57) contributed quick half-centuries. However, England fell just 10 runs short of Australia's first innings total.

    Also Read: Logan Van Beek makes history with 30 Runs in Super Over after a Tied match against West Indies

    Gardner emerged as the hero for Australia, dismantling England's batting order with 4 wickets in the second innings, while McGrath took 3 wickets. Despite half-centuries from Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy, Sophie Ecclestone's historic five-wicket haul in the second innings set a target of 268 for Australia.

    In reply, England's openers made a solid start, adding 55 runs for the first wicket. However, a collapse on day 4 saw them lose half their side with 152 more runs needed for victory. From that point onward, it was a straightforward task for Ashleigh Gardner to clean up the remaining batsmen, finishing with figures of 8/66.

    Also Read: MS Dhoni spotted playing 'Candy Crush' during Economy Class Flight, Video goes Viral

    Prior to this game, Gardner had taken 4 wickets in 3 Test matches. With her performance in this match, her tally increased to 16 wickets in 4 matches, solidifying her status as the team's best spinner over the past couple of years.

    With this victory, Australia have sealed the game by 89 runs and established a commanding 4-0 lead in the points table. They now only need to win 2 limited overs matches to retain the Ashes. On the other hand, England face a more challenging task in the limited overs leg of the tour.

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2023, 9:59 AM IST
