    Logan Van Beek makes history with 30 Runs in Super Over after a Tied match against West Indies

    In a thrilling cricket encounter between the Netherlands and the West Indies, Logan Van Beek etched his name in history by scoring an exceptional 30 runs in the super over. The match had ended in a tie after both teams scored 374 runs in their allotted overs. Van Beek's remarkable performance in the super over not only propelled the Netherlands to victory but also showcased his outstanding batting skills under pressure. Let's delve into the details of this historic moment in cricket.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 26, 2023, 9:07 PM IST

    After 100 overs in the ICC Qualifier match between West Indies and the Netherlands, despite scoring 748 runs, neither team has emerged as the winner. The West Indies team set a massive target of 374 runs in the first innings, and the Netherlands came close to chasing it down but ultimately ended up tying the score.

    In the subsequent super over, Logan van Beek's batting in the Super Over was truly remarkable. He single-handedly propelled the Netherlands to an impressive total of 30 runs, leaving Jason Holder and the West Indies astonished. Van Beek's performance included an exceptional display of power-hitting, as he hit 3 fours and 3 sixes in just six deliveries. His fearless and precise approach with the bat dismantled the opposition's bowling attack, creating a breathtaking moment that will be remembered as a standout in the match.

    Van Beek also bowled the super over and picked up two wickets to take the Netherland home to a memorable victory!!  

    Here are some of the reactions on Twitter: 

     

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2023, 9:23 PM IST
