Who is Titas Sadhu, the West Bengal cricketer who powered Indian women's Asian Games 2023 gold?

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 25, 2023, 3:50 PM IST

    Hailing from the state of West Bengal, Titas Sadhu is a young prodigy who played a significant role in securing the first World Cup victory for the Indian Women’s team earlier this year. In the inaugural U-19 T20 World Cup final match in South Africa, she made a memorable impact by claiming two wickets for just six runs, earning her the well-deserved title of Player of the Match. Throughout the marquee event, she showcased her prowess by taking a total of six wickets.

    If you had spoken to Titas five years ago, you might not have foreseen her future as an acclaimed member of the Indian Cricket Team. She achieved an impressive 93% score in her school leaving exams and also displayed talent in sprinting and swimming. However, she ultimately chose to capture our hearts through her dedication to cricket. Her father, Ranadeep Sadhu, a former athlete, currently operates a cricket academy in Hoogly.

    Titas's journey in cricket, despite her remarkable success, has been far from straightforward. Her initial introduction to the sport came when she assisted her father in scorekeeping at their family-owned ancestral cricket club. One rainy day, her father casually asked her to try bowling, and Titas displayed her talent right from the beginning. At the age of 13, she attempted to enter State trials but faced rejection. Nevertheless, this setback did not dampen Titas's determination. She continued to work tirelessly on her skills, distinguishing herself with her ability to generate pace and swing, unparalleled for her age. Finally, at the remarkably young age of 16, she earned a spot in the senior Bengal team.

    Titas's journey as a talented cricketer has been marked by consistent progress, and her exceptional bowling abilities have consistently made headlines. Additionally, she is a proficient batter and was also a part of the Delhi Capitals team for the inaugural TATA Women’s Premier League.

    Now the young and upcoming talent has gone on to make a vital contribution in the final of the Asian Games 2023, helping team India win their first ever Gold medal.

    Also Read: Historic! Indian women's cricket team beat Sri Lanka to clinch maiden Asian Games gold medal

    Last Updated Sep 25, 2023, 4:11 PM IST
