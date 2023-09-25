Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Historic! Indian women's cricket team beat Sri Lanka to clinch maiden Asian Games gold medal

    The Indian women's cricket team has clinched their first-ever gold medal at the Asian Games after winning the final against the Sri Lankan women's team, marking a significant milestone in the history of women's cricket in India.

    Historic! Indian women's cricket team beat Sri Lanka to clinch maiden Asian Games gold medal
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 25, 2023, 2:43 PM IST

    In a momentous triumph for Indian women's cricket, the national team secured their first-ever gold medal at the Asian Games by defeating Sri Lanka in a thrilling final match. The historic victory not only marked a significant milestone in the history of Indian women's cricket but also underscored the team's unwavering determination. It was a tense finish but the Indian team held their nerve and defended a low total of 116.

    A Hard-Fought Battle

    Team India emerged victorious in the gold medal match against Sri Lanka, securing a 19-run win in the finals of the women's cricket competition at the Asian Games 2022. Harmanpreet Kaur, leading Team India for the 100th time in her career, won the toss and chose to bat first. India managed to score 116/7 on a challenging bowler-friendly pitch, with Smriti Mandhana contributing 46 runs and Jemimah Rodrigues adding 42.

    In pursuit of the target of 117 runs, Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Athapaththu got off to a strong start with a boundary and a six. However, Pooja Vastrakar and fellow fast bowler Titas Sadhu staged a remarkable comeback for the Indian side. Sadhu picked up 2 wickets in her opening over and went on to dismiss the Lankan skipper in her second.

    A 36-run partnership between Hasini Perera (25 off 22) and Nilakshi de Silva (23 off 34) swung the game back into balance, but Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/20) removed Perera in the 10th over, reviving India's chances.

    Also Read: Asian Games 2023: Jaipur shooter Divyansh Panwar breaks world record to win gold for India

    Oshadi Ranasinghe then contributed 19 runs off 26 deliveries in another brief partnership with Nilakshi, adding 28 runs for the 5th wicket. Pooja Vastrakar returned for her final over and dismissed Nilakshi with a well-placed low full toss.

    Oshadi, who had previously hit a couple of boundaries, was the next to depart, with Deepti Sharma (1/25) claiming her wicket. Devika Vaidya (1/15) bowled an economical spell and managed to have Kavisha Dilhari caught out, thanks to a spectacular catch by Richa Ghosh.

    The Indian women's cricket team's journey to the gold medal was anything but easy. They showcased exceptional skills, resilience, and teamwork throughout the tournament, which was held in Hangzhou, China. Facing stiff competition from formidable opponents, the Indian squad navigated its way to the final and played some brillint cricket against Sri Lanka to win the Gold Medal.

    Last Updated Sep 25, 2023, 2:55 PM IST
