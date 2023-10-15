Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    When YouTuber Speed met BCCI secretary Jay Shah: Celebrating India's World Cup victory (WATCH)

    YouTuber sensation IShowSpeed's visit to India during the ongoing ODI World Cup became a talk of the town as he embarked on entertaining adventures at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

    When YouTuber Speed met BCCI secretary Jay Shah: Celebrating India's World Cup victory (WATCH)
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 15, 2023, 5:47 PM IST

    Renowned YouTuber Speed's visit to India for the ongoing ODI World Cup has garnered significant attention. His entertaining escapades through the bustling streets of Mumbai, encounters with rapper MC Stan and singer Daler Mehndi, have been a subject of buzz. Recently, Speed had a memorable fanboy moment as he traveled to Ahmedabad to witness the thrilling World Cup 2023 match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan, culminating in India's victory by seven wickets. Post-match, a video of Speed praising star Indian batsman Virat Kohli as the "G.O.A.T" has gone viral, adding to the excitement surrounding this high-octane event.

    Last Updated Oct 15, 2023, 5:49 PM IST
