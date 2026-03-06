Royal Challengers Bengaluru eye back-to-back IPL titles but face major concerns with Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s poor form, Josh Hazlewood’s uncertain availability, and Yash Dayal’s absence.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) head into IPL 2026 aiming to defend their crown, but the squad faces significant challenges. The form of veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has emerged as a major concern for the reigning champions.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Playing for DY Patil Red, Kumar has struggled to find rhythm. Once India’s pace spearhead, he was crucial in RCB’s title-winning campaign last year, taking 17 wickets at an economy of 9.28. Despite leaking runs, he delivered with the new ball and in death overs. However, his recent outings in the DY Patil T20 Cup 2026 have been disappointing.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Struggles

In his last five matches, Kumar has managed six wickets but conceded runs at an economy of 10.21. His semi-final performance was particularly poor, giving away 53 runs in four overs despite picking up two wickets. His best recent spell came in the quarterfinal, where he returned 1 for 34, but even then failed to keep the economy below 8.50.

This dip in form raises alarm bells for RCB, who will depend heavily on him in the upcoming season.

RCB’s pace attack faces further setbacks. Josh Hazlewood’s availability remains uncertain after missing the T20 World Cup 2026 and being out of action since November. While Jacob Duffy is a backup option, the gulf in experience is significant.

Meanwhile, Yash Dayal is unlikely to feature due to serious criminal allegations. Even if RCB bring in a replacement, filling his role effectively will be difficult.

Pace Attack Under Pressure

With two-thirds of last season’s pace unit unavailable, Bhuvneshwar Kumar becomes the leader of the attack. His current form, however, does not inspire confidence. Head coach Andy Flower and the management have built a strong squad with specific roles, but uncontrollable factors have disrupted their plans.

The defending champions will hope Kumar can rediscover his rhythm before the title defence begins, as his performances could define RCB’s chances of retaining the trophy.