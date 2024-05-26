Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Virat Kohli requests extended break from BCCI, Likely to miss warm-up match against Bangladesh: Report

    Indian cricket star Virat Kohli is expected to miss the warm-up match against Bangladesh ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024. Reports indicate that following RCB's IPL exit, Kohli requested an extended break from the BCCI and will join the team later in New York.

    The Indian cricket team may be without Virat Kohli for their warm-up game against Bangladesh on June 1, ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024. Following the Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) elimination in the IPL, Kohli did not travel with the first batch of players to the USA and West Indies. Reports suggest that Kohli requested an extended break from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) due to the emotional toll of RCB's exit.

    According to the Indian Express, Kohli informed the BCCI about his plan to join the team later and delayed his visa appointment accordingly. He is expected to depart for New York on May 30, making it unlikely for him to participate in the warm-up match on June 1.

    "Kohli had informed us in advance that he would join the team later, which is why his visa appointment was scheduled for a later date. He is expected to fly to New York early on May 30. The BCCI has granted his request," a BCCI official stated.

    The T20 World Cup, co-hosted by the USA and the West Indies, runs from June 2 to June 29. The Indian team has already left for New York and will begin their campaign against Ireland on June 5 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. They will face Pakistan on June 9, followed by matches against the USA on June 12 and Canada on June 15 in Group A.

    India won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 in South Africa. While cricket is not a mainstream sport in the USA, it is played by members of the Indian sub-continent diaspora and other cricket-playing nations, often on temporary pitches on baseball fields, parks, and school sports fields during the summer months.

    The absence of Kohli in the initial matches has left fans speculating about the impact on the team's performance and the reasons behind his request for an extended break.

