    Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami and Shubman Gill nominated for the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of Year award

    Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, and Daryl Mitchell nominated as contenders for the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023 Award, following their outstanding performances in ODIs and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

    Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami and Shubman Gill nominated for the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of Year award
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 4, 2024, 8:05 PM IST

    Four cricket stalwarts, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, and Daryl Mitchell, have been nominated for the highly coveted ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023 Award. Their exceptional contributions in ODIs and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup have made them standout contenders for this prestigious award.

    Virat Kohli, after a strong comeback in 2022, continued his stellar form in 2023, culminating in a Player of the Tournament performance at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. His remarkable achievements include 765 runs in the World Cup, the highest-ever individual total in a men's Cricket World Cup.

    Shubman Gill, showcasing a remarkable coming-of-age year, scored 1584 runs at an average of 63.36 in ODIs, with notable performances, including a double century against New Zealand and a crucial role in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

    Mohammed Shami had a sensational second half of 2023, peaking at the Cricket World Cup, where he emerged as the highest wicket-taker with 24 wickets at an average of 10.7. His record haul of 7/57 against New Zealand in the semi-final showcased his impactful contributions.

    Daryl Mitchell, finishing the year with 1204 runs, became a middle-order lynchpin for New Zealand in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. His outstanding performances, especially against India, displayed his ability to take on quality bowling attacks.

    These exceptional performances make the players strong contenders for the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023 Award, reflecting their contributions to the sport at the highest level.

    Also Read: India claims the top spot in the WTC 25 standings after a 7-wicket victory over South Africa in Cape Town

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2024, 8:12 PM IST
