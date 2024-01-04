India claims the top spot in the WTC 25 standings after a 7-wicket victory over South Africa in Cape Town

India seizes the top spot in the WTC25 standings after a compelling seven-wicket triumph against South Africa in Cape Town.

The Test series between India and South Africa ended in a draw, with each team securing a win. India's triumph in Cape Town earned them 12 crucial points, propelling them to the leading position in the ICC World Test Championship standings. Following their initial series win, South Africa held the top position in the WTC25 standings. However, their loss in the second Test brought their win percentage down to 50%, matching that of New Zealand, Australia, and Bangladesh.

India faced the challenge of bouncing back in the series decider after a surprising collapse in their second innings. Despite the batting setback, their bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah, continued their impressive performance, restricting South Africa to 176. Aiden Markram's outstanding century saved the hosts from a more precarious situation.

The ICC World Test Championship Standings for 2023-25 now see India leading with a win percentage of 54.16%, accumulating 26 points from two wins, one loss, and one draw, with two penalty points.

In an unusual turn of events, the 79-run chase in the second Test marked the shortest completed Test in terms of the number of balls bowled, breaking a 92-year-old record. The Test concluded in just 642 balls, surpassing the previous 656-ball record set in a 1932 Australia vs. South Africa Test.

As the WTC25 cycle progresses, India looks ahead to their upcoming home Test series against England, where they will aim to secure more points in the five-match series starting on January 25.

