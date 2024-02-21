'Akaay' breaks the Internet: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's son's name sparks curiosity

Celebrity power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli share the joyous news of welcoming their second child, a baby boy named Akaay. The distinctive name has captured attention and piqued curiosity, prompting an exploration into its meaning and significance.

On Tuesday, celebrity power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma joyously announced the arrival of their second child, a baby boy named Akaay. Born on February 15, the couple shared their happiness with a heartfelt social media post, seeking blessings and privacy.

The unique name Akaay has sparked curiosity, with its origin traced to the Hindi word 'kaya,' meaning 'body.' Akaay signifies someone beyond their physical form. In Turkish, the name translates to 'shining moon.' While the couple hasn't confirmed the chosen origin, Akaay is already a social media sensation, with Virat Kohli's post amassing over five million likes within an hour.

Celebrities from the film industry and cricket world flooded the comment section with well-wishes. Actor Ranveer Singh and Rakul Preet Singh expressed their joy, and IPL teams like Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore extended congratulations. The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, welcomed their first child, Vamika, on January 11, 2021. The second pregnancy, initially kept private, was inadvertently disclosed by former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers. Kohli, currently on personal leave, received warm wishes for the newest addition to their family.

Also Read: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are proud parents again; welcome baby boy named Akaay