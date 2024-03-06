Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Vidarbha triumphs over Madhya Pradesh; Secures spot in Ranji Trophy final against Mumbai

    Vidarbha emerged victorious over Madhya Pradesh by 62 runs, earning their ticket to the Ranji Trophy final where they will face cricket giants Mumbai.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 6, 2024, 11:59 AM IST

    Vidarbha secured a commanding 62-run victory over Madhya Pradesh, paving their way into the Ranji Trophy final where they will face Mumbai. The dynamic pace bowling duo of Aditya Thakare and Yash Thakur dismantled the Madhya Pradesh tail on the final day, ensuring a memorable semifinal win for Vidarbha.

    Facing a target of 321 for victory, Madhya Pradesh's hopes were dealt a blow as Thakare and Thakur showcased their prowess with the ball. Despite a spirited effort, Madhya Pradesh succumbed to a total of 258 in 81.3 overs, ending their dreams of reaching the Ranji final for the third time.

    This marks Vidarbha's third entry into the Ranji final, having clinched the title in previous victories against Delhi (2017-18) and Saurashtra (2018-19). The final showdown against 41-time champions Mumbai is scheduled for March 10.

    Notable performances in the match included Yash Rathod's impressive 141, backed by Aman Mokhade's 59 and Akshay Wadkar's contribution of 77 for Vidarbha. Madhya Pradesh's Yash Dubey put up a valiant effort with 94 runs, but the relentless bowling attack led by Thakare and Thakur sealed Vidarbha's triumphant journey to the Ranji final.

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2024, 11:59 AM IST
