T20 World Cup 2024: Dwayne Bravo appointed Afghanistan's bowling consultant for the mega event

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced on Tuesday that former West Indies pacer Dwayne Bravo has been appointed as the bowling consultant for the national team for the upcoming T20 World Cup, starting on June 1.

"Afghanistan have already arrived in St. Kitts and Nevis and are expected to begin a 10-day training camp as part of their preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, which will be overseen by the coaching staff, including DJ Bravo," the ACB stated.

The 40-year-old Bravo played 295 international matches for the West Indies, scoring 6423 runs and taking 363 wickets. He also boasts 100 First-Class, 227 List A, and 573 T20 appearances.

Bravo is currently the leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket with 625 wickets and has nearly 7000 runs in the format.

He was part of the Chennai Super Kings support staff in IPL 2024.

Afghanistan will open their World Cup campaign against Uganda in Guyana on June 3.

