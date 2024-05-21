Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    T20 World Cup 2024: Dwayne Bravo appointed Afghanistan's bowling consultant for the mega event

    The Afghanistan Cricket Board has appointed former West Indies pacer Dwayne Bravo as the bowling consultant for the national team ahead of the T20 World Cup starting on June 1. Bravo, a two-time T20 World Cup winner, will join the team during their preparation camp in the USA and Caribbean.

    cricket T20 World Cup 2024: Dwayne Bravo appointed Afghanistan's bowling consultant for the mega event osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 21, 2024, 6:07 PM IST

    The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced on Tuesday that former West Indies pacer Dwayne Bravo has been appointed as the bowling consultant for the national team for the upcoming T20 World Cup, starting on June 1.

    Bravo, a two-time T20 World Cup champion, will join the team during their preparation camp ahead of the tournament in the USA and the Caribbean.

    "Afghanistan have already arrived in St. Kitts and Nevis and are expected to begin a 10-day training camp as part of their preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, which will be overseen by the coaching staff, including DJ Bravo," the ACB stated.

    The 40-year-old Bravo played 295 international matches for the West Indies, scoring 6423 runs and taking 363 wickets. He also boasts 100 First-Class, 227 List A, and 573 T20 appearances.

    Bravo is currently the leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket with 625 wickets and has nearly 7000 runs in the format.

    He was part of the Chennai Super Kings support staff in IPL 2024.

    Afghanistan will open their World Cup campaign against Uganda in Guyana on June 3.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: Nita Ambani's message to Mumbai Indians team after disappointing season

    Last Updated May 21, 2024, 6:50 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket IPL 2024: Nita Ambani's message to Mumbai Indians team after disappointing season osf

    IPL 2024: Nita Ambani's message to Mumbai Indians team after disappointing season

    cricket IPL 2024: What happens if the Qualifier 1 gets washed out due to rain? Explained! osf

    IPL 2024: What happens if the Qualifier 1 gets washed out due to rain? Explained!

    Shane Watson issues apology to fans for 2016 finals poor show at B'luru university amid 'RCB' chants (WATCH) vkp

    Shane Watson issues apology to fans for 2016 finals poor show at B'luru university amid 'RCB' chants (WATCH)

    cricket IPL 2024: Star Sports responds to Rohit Sharma's privacy breach accusation osf

    IPL 2024: Star Sports responds to Rohit Sharma's privacy breach accusation

    cricket Head coach Gary Kirsten joins the Pakistan team ahead of England's T20I series (WATCH) osf

    Head coach Gary Kirsten joins the Pakistan team ahead of England's T20I series (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Sexy photos: Ashika Ranganath flaunts her toned body in BOLD black cutout gown RBA

    SEXY photos: Ashika Ranganath flaunts her toned body in BOLD black cutout gown

    UP SHOCKER: Hindu girl appearing for B.Ed exams harassed, threatened with conversion in Aligarh (WATCH) AJR

    UP SHOCKER: Hindu girl appearing for B.Ed exams harassed, threatened with conversion in Aligarh (WATCH)

    Citizenship to Pak Hindus a conspiracy by Modi to tarnish nation's image Pakistani man's shocker (WATCH) snt

    'Citizenship to Pak Hindus a conspiracy by Modi to tarnish nation's image': Pakistani's bizarre claim (WATCH)

    Mango to Banana: 5 fruit Raitas to try THIS Summer ATG EAI

    Mango to Banana: 5 fruit Raitas to try THIS Summer

    Asianet News Digital clocks 110% YoY audience growth, highest amongst Top 15 National Digital News Publishers

    Asianet News Digital clocks 110% YoY audience growth, highest amongst Top 15 National Digital News Publishers

    Recent Videos

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon