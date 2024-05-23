Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    T20 World Cup 2024: Canada sacks head coach Pubudu Dassanayeke days before their opener against USA: Report

    Just days before Canada starts their Men's T20 World Cup campaign against the USA, head coach Pubudu Dassanayeke has been fired.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 23, 2024, 7:10 PM IST

    Just days before Canada begins their Men's T20 World Cup campaign against the USA at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas, on June 1, the team has dismissed head coach Pubudu Dassanayeke, who had been in the position for two years. According to a report from Cricbuzz, Dassanayeke was verbally informed by newly-elected Cricket Canada Vice-President Gurdeep Klair on Wednesday morning that his services would no longer be required following Canada's preparatory games in St. Kitts.

    "A letter expressing dissatisfaction with Dassanayeke had been circulated among the players, and although several squad members declined to sign it, Cricket Canada found sufficient grounds for his dismissal.

    "While a board meeting is expected to be held this evening where the issue will likely be discussed, there is little expectation of a reversal. No replacement for Dassanayeke has been named yet," added the report.

    Dassanayeke was in his second stint as Canada's head coach since July 2022, having previously coached the United States and Nepal twice. He successfully led Canada through the ICC Americas T20 Regional Final, where they defeated Bermuda to qualify for the Men's T20 World Cup for the first time.

    Under Dassanayeke's leadership, Canada also regained its ODI status at the 2023 World Cup Qualifier Playoff and achieved promotion from the CWC Challenge League to CWC League 2, where they currently lead the table as an unbeaten team.

    The report also mentioned longstanding rumours of unrest within the team, exacerbated by surprising selection decisions after a new three-member selection panel, excluding the head coach, was appointed last month following board elections. Notable exclusions included Nikhil Dutta and the dropping of Jeremy Gordon.

    Canada, captained by all-rounder Saad Bin Zafar, is placed in Group A of the Men's T20 World Cup alongside co-hosts USA, 2007 champions India, 2009 winners Pakistan, and Ireland.

