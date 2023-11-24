Legal trouble for Mitchell Marsh: FIR filed in India over controversial World Cup trophy photo

Australian cricketer Mitchell Marsh finds himself in trouble as an FIR is filed against him in Uttar Pradesh, following a controversial photo where he rested his legs on the World Cup trophy.

A legal complaint has been registered against Australian cricketer Mitchell Marsh in Uttar Pradesh, India, following a controversial photo that circulated on social media. The image portrayed Marsh resting his legs on the World Cup trophy, sparking outrage among Indian fans after Australia defeated India in the 2023 World Cup final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

The FIR, filed by RTI Activist Pandit Keshav, expresses concern that Marsh's actions have offended the sentiments of many Indian cricket enthusiasts, particularly in the aftermath of India's loss in the final match. In an unusual move, Keshav has forwarded a copy of the FIR to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging a potential ban on Marsh from participating in cricket within India.

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami also expressed his discontent, stating that Marsh's gesture was disheartening, considering the significance of the trophy in international cricket.

"This act did not bring me joy. The trophy that teams from around the world vie for, the trophy you dream of lifting, having someone place their foot on it was not a pleasant sight," Shami remarked.

While such controversies are not uncommon in India, where objections and complaints are frequently raised over minor issues, the FIR against Mitchell Marsh is viewed by some as an attention-seeking move, particularly as India holds no ownership rights to the World Cup trophy.

