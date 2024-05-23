Sri Lanka cricket reinstates Dambulla Thunders for Lanka Premier League amid match-fixing scandal

Sri Lanka Cricket has confirmed that the Lanka Premier League will proceed with all five teams, including the Dambulla Thunders, following the arrest of franchise owner Tamim Rahman on match-fixing suspicions.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced that the Lanka Premier League (LPL) will proceed with its full schedule and all five teams, reversing its decision to terminate the Dambulla Thunders franchise following the arrest of its owner, Tamim Rahman, on match-fixing suspicions.

The SLC confirmed that the Dambulla Thunders will have a new owner and the tournament will take place as planned from July 1 to 21.

“The Lanka Premier League Season 5 will continue with its full schedule and roster of matches featuring five teams,” SLC said in a statement. The board added that it is in the final stages of confirming the new ownership for the franchise.

"We assure all players, fans, and stakeholders that the league’s integrity and the spirit of cricket will be preserved throughout the tournament," the statement continued.

Tamim Rahman, a British citizen of Bangladeshi origin, was arrested by immigration officials at Bandaranaike International Airport following a court order. The Dambulla franchise was acquired by Imperial Sports Group, led by Bangladeshi entrepreneurs, in April. The exact charges against Rahman have not been clarified yet.

“While the specifics of the charges against Mr. Rahman remain unclear, the integrity and smooth functioning of the Lanka Premier League are of utmost importance,” SLC stated.

Rahman is being investigated under two provisions of the country's sports act related to match-fixing and attempting to place bets.

Reacting to the development, Anil Mohan, chairman of LPL rights holder IPG Group, said, "We are committed to the highest standards of transparency and professionalism and will continue to support all our teams, players, and fans during this transition."

In related news, a Sri Lankan court recently ordered Indian nationals Yoni Patel and P Akash to surrender their passports. They are set to be indicted for match-fixing in the unsanctioned Legends Cricket League in Colombo. Patel, who owns a team in the unsanctioned league, and Akash have been accused of attempting to fix matches played between March 8 and 19 at Kandy's Pallekele Stadium. Both are currently out on bail.

Sri Lanka became the first South Asian country to criminalise match-fixing and sports corruption when it passed a law in 2019. Those found guilty can be jailed for up to 10 years and may also face fines. The law also punishes acts of omission, such as failing to report corrupt approaches.

