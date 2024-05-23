Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Sri Lanka cricket reinstates Dambulla Thunders for Lanka Premier League amid match-fixing scandal

    Sri Lanka Cricket has confirmed that the Lanka Premier League will proceed with all five teams, including the Dambulla Thunders, following the arrest of franchise owner Tamim Rahman on match-fixing suspicions.

    cricket Sri Lanka cricket reinstates Dambulla Thunders for Lanka Premier League amid match-fixing scandal osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 23, 2024, 5:00 PM IST

    Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced that the Lanka Premier League (LPL) will proceed with its full schedule and all five teams, reversing its decision to terminate the Dambulla Thunders franchise following the arrest of its owner, Tamim Rahman, on match-fixing suspicions.

    The SLC confirmed that the Dambulla Thunders will have a new owner and the tournament will take place as planned from July 1 to 21.

    “The Lanka Premier League Season 5 will continue with its full schedule and roster of matches featuring five teams,” SLC said in a statement. The board added that it is in the final stages of confirming the new ownership for the franchise.

    "We assure all players, fans, and stakeholders that the league’s integrity and the spirit of cricket will be preserved throughout the tournament," the statement continued.

    Tamim Rahman, a British citizen of Bangladeshi origin, was arrested by immigration officials at Bandaranaike International Airport following a court order. The Dambulla franchise was acquired by Imperial Sports Group, led by Bangladeshi entrepreneurs, in April. The exact charges against Rahman have not been clarified yet.

    “While the specifics of the charges against Mr. Rahman remain unclear, the integrity and smooth functioning of the Lanka Premier League are of utmost importance,” SLC stated.

    Rahman is being investigated under two provisions of the country's sports act related to match-fixing and attempting to place bets.

    Reacting to the development, Anil Mohan, chairman of LPL rights holder IPG Group, said, "We are committed to the highest standards of transparency and professionalism and will continue to support all our teams, players, and fans during this transition."

    In related news, a Sri Lankan court recently ordered Indian nationals Yoni Patel and P Akash to surrender their passports. They are set to be indicted for match-fixing in the unsanctioned Legends Cricket League in Colombo. Patel, who owns a team in the unsanctioned league, and Akash have been accused of attempting to fix matches played between March 8 and 19 at Kandy's Pallekele Stadium. Both are currently out on bail.

    Sri Lanka became the first South Asian country to criminalise match-fixing and sports corruption when it passed a law in 2019. Those found guilty can be jailed for up to 10 years and may also face fines. The law also punishes acts of omission, such as failing to report corrupt approaches.

    Also Read: Julen Lopetegui appointed as West Ham's new head coach; replaces David Moyes

    Last Updated May 23, 2024, 5:06 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IPL 2024: SRH's power-hitters face RR's spin masters in high-stakes Qualifier 2 osf

    IPL 2024: SRH's power-hitters face RR's spin masters in high-stakes Qualifier 2

    Love to be senior coach of national team, but Ricky Ponting confirms approach for India head coach role snt

    'Love to be senior coach of national team, but...': Ponting reveals why he turned down India head coach offer

    IPL 2024: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Dinesh Karthik send message to fans after RCB's defeat to RR (WATCH) vkp

    IPL 2024: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Dinesh Karthik send message to fans after RCB's defeat to RR (WATCH)

    cricket IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals secure comfortable 8-wicket victory over RCB in the Eliminator osf

    IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals secure comfortable 8-wicket victory over RCB in the Eliminator

    cricket IPL 2024: Dinesh Karthik Out or Not? Sunil Gavaskar's verdict on RR vs RCB umpiring controversy osf

    IPL 2024: Dinesh Karthik Out or Not? Sunil Gavaskar's verdict on RR vs RCB umpiring controversy

    Recent Stories

    Cannes 2024: Aditi Rao Hydari recreates her iconic 'Gajagamini' walk from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi ATG

    Cannes 2024: Aditi Rao Hydari recreates her iconic 'Gajagamini' walk from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

    Kerala: Heavy rainfall in May makes up for summer shortfall anr

    Kerala: Heavy rainfall in May makes up for summer shortfall

    Disha Patani BOLD pictures: 6 times the actress showed her perfect BIKINI body RKK

    Disha Patani BOLD pictures: 6 times the actress showed her perfect BIKINI body

    Swati Maliwal: All about techie-turned-activist and politician gcw

    Swati Maliwal: All about techie-turned-activist and politician

    Rahul Gandhi faces heat for comparing Kejriwal & Soren's arrest with 'tribal CM' still in jail remark (WATCH) snt

    Rahul Gandhi faces heat for comparing Kejriwal & Soren's arrests with 'tribal CM' still in jail remark (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon