    Shubman Gill's intense training session ahead of 5th Test against England goes viral (WATCH)

    A video of batsman Shubman Gill's rigorous training at PCA Stadium in Mohali is making waves on social media. Scheduled for March 7 in Dharamsala, the 5th Test holds significance for India, as they aim to maintain their lead in the World Test Championship points table.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 4, 2024, 12:40 PM IST

    As the fifth Test between India and England looms, both teams have commenced preparations for the upcoming match. Scheduled to kick off on March 7 in Dharamsala, the clash holds dead rubber status with India already securing an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series. Despite having clinched the series, captain Rohit Sharma and his team are committed to delivering a strong performance to maintain their lead in the World Test Championship points table.

    In a recent viral video on social media, batsman Shubman Gill was spotted engaging in a workout session at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. The footage captured Gill sprinting on the field, drawing attention from fans in the stands.

    Earlier announcements from the BCCI shed light on updates to India's squad for the fifth and final Test against England. Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, rested for the fourth Test, is set to rejoin the squad in Dharamsala after an impressive series performance, including a nine-wicket haul in the second Test.

    However, wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul, whose participation was contingent on fitness, has been ruled out due to injury. The BCCI Medical Team continues to closely monitor Rahul's condition, coordinating with specialists in London for further management.

    In other changes, Washington Sundar has been released from the squad, allowing him to feature for his domestic team, Tamil Nadu, in the Ranji Trophy.

    Revised India squad for the Dharamsala Test includes: Rohit Sharma (capt), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, and Akash Deep.

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2024, 12:41 PM IST
