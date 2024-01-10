Shreyas Iyer returns to Mumbai squad for Ranji Trophy clash against Andhra Pradesh

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer is set to make a comeback to the Mumbai squad for their upcoming Ranji Trophy match against Andhra.

Shreyas Iyer has been selected to join the Mumbai squad for their upcoming Ranji Trophy 2023-24 match against Andhra, starting on January 12. This marks his return to the Mumbai XI for the first time in the Ranji Trophy since the 2018-19 season.

The inclusion of Iyer is a significant boost for Mumbai, especially considering the absence of Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, and Prithvi Shaw. The home game, scheduled at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in BKC, provides Iyer with an opportunity to regain form before the home Tests against England, commencing on January 25 in Hyderabad. Notably, Iyer faced challenges during the South Africa tour, managing scores of 31, 6, 0, and 4 not out.

Iyer's return to red-ball cricket comes after nearly nine months, following his recovery from a back injury sustained during the Border-Gavaskar series against Australia in February-March the previous year. After missing the WTC Final and the Caribbean tour, Iyer made a successful comeback during the Asia Cup and played a crucial role in India's journey to the 2023 ODI World Cup final.

Having scored 530 runs in 11 innings at an impressive average of 66.25 in the World Cup, Iyer was named vice-captain for the last two T20Is against Australia in December. His inclusion in the Mumbai squad is particularly crucial as the team will be without Sarfaraz Khan and Shivam Dube. Sarfaraz is part of the India A squad for a two-day tour game against England Lions in Ahmedabad on January 12-13, while Dube has returned to India's T20I squad for the Afghanistan series.

Prithvi Shaw, who has been sidelined due to a knee injury and hasn't played competitive cricket since August 2023, continues to be unavailable. On the other hand, Ajinkya Rahane, who missed the Ranji opener in Patna due to neck spasms, is believed to have sufficiently recovered and is expected to lead the Mumbai squad, as he did in the previous season.

The Mumbai squad for the upcoming match includes Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Jay Bista, Bhupen Lalwani, Amogh Bhatkal, Suved Parkar, Prasad Pawar (wicketkeeper), Hardik Tamore (wicketkeeper), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Atharva Ankolekar, Mohit Avasthi, Dhaval Kulkarni, Royston Dias, and Sylvester Dsouza.

