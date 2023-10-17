Shahid Afridi mourns sister's passing; Shares heartfelt announcement on social media

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi sadly revealed the passing of his sister, sparking an outpouring of condolences and support from fans.

Shahid Afridi, the former cricketer and captain of the Pakistan cricket team, shared the heartbreaking news of his sister's passing on social media. He revealed that his sister had been battling a serious illness in a hospital, causing Afridi to alter his travel plans and return to be by her side. Sadly, despite his return, she succumbed to her condition. Afridi also took to social media to inform about the details of his sister's funeral.

"Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our dear sister. The funeral prayer (Namaz e Janazah) will take place on 17th October 2023 after the Zuhur prayer at Zakariya Masjid, main 26th street, Khayaban e Ghalib DHA," Afridi shared on social media.

Prior to this, the renowned Pakistan cricketer had expressed, "I am on my way back to see you soon, my love. Stay strong. My sister is bravely fighting for her life. I humbly request you to pray for her health, it would mean a lot. May Allah grant her a swift recovery and a long, healthy life. Ya Rabb."

Numerous fans used social media as a platform to extend their heartfelt condolences to the cricketer during this difficult time.

