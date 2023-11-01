Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Shaheen Shah Afridi clinches top spot in ICC ODI bowler rankings

    Pakistan's standout fast bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi, attains the pinnacle of the ICC ODI bowler rankings for the very first time, making an impressive leap of seven positions to dethrone the Australian speedster Josh Hazlewood.

    First Published Nov 1, 2023, 4:31 PM IST

    Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan's premier fast bowler, achieved a significant milestone in his cricketing career as he claimed the coveted top spot in the ICC ODI bowler rankings for the very first time. This remarkable ascent saw him leap seven places, displacing the Australian speedster Josh Hazlewood from the pinnacle.

    Afridi's remarkable achievement came hot on the heels of Pakistan's victory over Bangladesh in the World Cup, where he delivered a standout performance by snaring three wickets for a mere 23 runs. Furthermore, this game marked a special occasion as Afridi notched his 100th ODI wicket, accomplishing this milestone in just 51 matches, making him the third quickest to do so in the format and the fastest among pacers.

    In addition to his newfound status as the number one ODI bowler, Afridi also shares the distinction of being the joint highest wicket-taker in the competition, alongside Australia's Adam Zampa. He has scalped 16 wickets in seven matches, boasting an impressive average of 19.93 and an economical bowling rate of 5.22, which includes a memorable five-wicket haul.

    In the same rankings update, Indian paceman Mohammed Siraj claimed the third position, while left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav secured the seventh spot. In the batting category, Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam emerged as the leader, with India's Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli securing the second, fifth, and seventh positions, respectively.

    Turning to the all-rounders, Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan sits atop the list. While India's Hardik Pandya slipped to the 11th position, Ravindra Jadeja maintained his 13th spot, and Pakistan's Shadab Khan fell a couple of notches to the 20th place in the rankings.

    Also Read: Didn't think I'd score so many hundreds and runs: Virat Kohli on verge of equalling Sachin Tendulkar's record

