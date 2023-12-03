Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Shaheen Afridi shares insights on viral image of Pakistan cricketers loading luggage at Sydney Airport

    As the Pakistan cricket team gears up for a crucial Test series against Australia, a viral image of players loading their own luggage at Sydney airport sparked conversations. Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi addressed the media, explaining that the impromptu teamwork was a time-saving effort with a tight flight schedule.

    Ovaise Shariff
    In preparation for the upcoming Test series against Australia, the Pakistan cricket team, led by Shan Masood, arrived in Australia more than a week ahead of the crucial contest, seeking to overcome their disappointing ODI World Cup campaign. The series, scheduled between December 14 and January 7, holds significance as Pakistan aims to maintain their top position in the World Test Championship cycle, with Australia positioned fourth. However, a viral picture on social media depicting Pakistan players loading their own luggage onto a container truck at Sydney airport sparked widespread discussions. Addressing the media on Sunday, fast bowler Shaheen Afridi clarified that the impromptu act was a collective effort to save time, as the team had only 30 minutes before catching their next flight.

    "We only had 30 minutes to catch our next flight, and we helped because there were just two people. We wanted to wrap it up fast and to save time," explained Shaheen ahead of the team's first practice session in Canberra. He emphasized the team's familial bonds, stating, "We call this team a family and helped them as a family."

    Pakistan faces the challenge of not having won a Test series in Australia, with the closest attempt dating back to 1979 ending in a draw. Additionally, their last Test victory in Australia was in 1995, and since then, they have suffered 14 consecutive defeats. Despite these challenges, Shaheen expressed confidence, stating, "We have played against the recently announced Australia's 14-member squad, and we are all up for this challenge." He also acknowledged the unfamiliarity with Canberra but believed the four-day match against PM XI would aid their preparation for the series starting in Perth.

    Also Read: Bengaluru weather update for India vs Australia 5th T20I: Potential rain interruption expected in the 5th T20I

