Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru weather update for India vs Australia 5th T20I: Potential rain interruption expected in the 5th T20I

    As the 5th and final T20I showdown between India and Australia approaches at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, attention turns to the weather forecast.

    cricket Bengaluru weather update for India vs Australia 5th T20I: Potential rain interruption expected in the 5th T20I osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 3, 2023, 3:20 PM IST

    Anticipation surrounds the 5th and final T20I clash between India and Australia at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, with weather conditions playing a pivotal role. Despite the series outcome being determined, both teams have strategic considerations, possibly introducing untested players in preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup. However, the cricketing battle might face disruptions as rain is forecasted to impact the match.

    According to AccuWeather, Bengaluru faces a 40% chance of rain during the day, accompanied by 90% cloud cover. As night falls, the probability of rain decreases to 25%, but the cloud cover expands to 100%.

    Despite historical challenges of not securing a victory against Australia at this venue in T20Is, Suryakumar Yadav and his team are determined to rewrite history in the upcoming fixture.

    Australia, having suffered a comprehensive defeat in the fourth T20I, aims to make a statement on Sunday, concluding their Indian tour on a positive note despite their relatively inexperienced squad.

    M. Chinnaswamy Stadium has witnessed India participating in six matches, with two victories, three losses, and one match concluding with no result. In contrast, Australia, having played two matches at this stadium, emerged victorious in both encounters.

    In the final match of the series, India is expected to provide opportunities for players like Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar to gain valuable time in the middle. With nothing at stake, the hosts are likely to experiment, keeping an eye on the T20 World Cup in the coming year.

    Also Read: PCB reverses decision: Salman Butt removed from consultant role amidst controversy

    Last Updated Dec 3, 2023, 3:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket PCB reverses decision: Salman Butt removed from consultant role amidst controversy osf

    PCB reverses decision: Salman Butt removed from consultant role amidst controversy

    cricket India vs Australia 5th T20I: Squad rotation on cards as India eyes 4-1 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium osf

    India vs Australia 5th T20I: Squad rotation on cards as India eyes 4-1 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium

    WATCH Excitement peaks as teaser for IPL 2024 auction, slated for December 19 in Dubai, unveiled snt

    WATCH: Excitement peaks as teaser for IPL 2024 auction, slated for December 19 in Dubai, unveiled

    GOAT Virat Kohli is Italian woman footballer's favourite Indian cricketer; owns iconic 'No.18' jersey snt

    'GOAT' Virat Kohli is Italian woman footballer's favourite Indian cricketer; owns iconic 'No.18' jersey

    MS Dhoni's Test debut: 18 years on, fans celebrate his cricketing legacy; relive iconic double ton (WATCH) snt

    MS Dhoni's Test debut: 18 years on, fans celebrate his cricketing legacy; relive iconic double ton (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    BJP sweeps Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023 Who will be named CM a look at top contenders for the post gcw

    BJP sweeps Chhattisgarh: Who will be named CM? A look at top contenders for the post

    'The Boys' season 4 teaser: Karl Urban, Antony Starr prepare the audience for heated battle RKK

    'The Boys' season 4 teaser: Karl Urban, Antony Starr prepare the audience for heated battle

    Deadly bombing rocks Marawi: Philippines President blames 'foreign terrorists'; dramatic videos go viral snt

    Deadly bombing rocks Marawi: Philippines President blames 'foreign terrorists'; dramatic videos go viral

    Kerala to Goa: 7 cozy destinations in India to beat winter chills SHG EAI

    Kerala to Goa: 7 cozy destinations in India to beat winter chills

    jhalrapatan-election-result-vasundhara-raje-scindia-seat-result-update-congress-ramlal-chauhan-news-2023-rajasthan-chunav-result-2023 iwh

    BJP’s Vasundhara Raje’s Glorious Victory in Jhalrapatan seat

    Recent Videos

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon