    Massive security breach during Virat Kohli's stellar performance against Punjab Kings (WATCH)

    A security breach during an IPL clash between RCB and Punjab Kings steals the spotlight from Virat Kohli's exceptional performance at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 26, 2024, 12:42 AM IST

    In a thrilling IPL encounter between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings, Virat Kohli showcased his exemplary form at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The former RCB and Indian cricket team skipper delivered a stunning 31-ball half-century, boosting RCB's chase against Punjab Kings in the IPL 2024. However, amidst the excitement, a massive security breach stunned everyone as a fan managed to deceive security measures and enter the ground, even reaching Kohli to touch his feet before being apprehended.

    Earlier in the match, the pragmatism of captain Shikhar Dhawan laid the foundation for Punjab Kings, as they posted a respectable total of 176 for six after opting to bat first. Despite a shaky start with Jonny Bairstow's early dismissal, Dhawan, along with Jitesh Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh, steered the innings with commendable contributions. RCB bowlers, led by Mohammed Siraj and Glenn Maxwell, struck at crucial intervals to restrict Punjab Kings. However, partnerships from Jitesh Sharma and Sam Curran propelled Punjab Kings past the 150-run mark, although they aimed for a more imposing total to challenge RCB effectively.

    Also Read: Virat Kohli achieves T20 milestone against PBKS, Overtakes CSK legend Suresh Raina for top spot

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2024, 12:51 AM IST
