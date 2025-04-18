Rajasthan Royals head coach Rahul Dravid has addressed the reports of his rift with skipper Sanju Samson after a video showing Samson seemingly ignoring a team huddle went viral, raising concerns about disconnect between them.

Rajasthan Royals head coach Rahul Dravid has broken his silence on speculations of rift between him and skipper Sanju Samson during the IPL 2025 clash against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday, April 16.

Rajasthan Royals endured another defeat of the season with a Super Over loss against Delhi Capitals. Amid the discussion on RR’s yet another defeat of the season, there were concerns about indifference within the team, especially between Dravid and Samson after the video went viral on social media, where RR skipper ignored the team huddle led by head coach in the dugout, possibly discussion which batters to pick to face DC pacer Mitchell Starc in the Super Over.

In a clip, Sanju Samson was seen wandering around the dugout when one of his teammates gestured to join the meeting. But, Rajasthan Royals was uninterested in attending the team huddle and signalled him with his hand to deny the offer. This raised concerns about a possible disconnect between Sanju Samson and Rahul Dravid.

Rahul Dravid denies rift rumours

Rahul Dravid has categorically denied any kind of rift between him and Sanju Samson. Speaking at the press conference ahead of the clash against LSG, RR head coach slammed the reports of rift, adding that Samson is an integral part of the team. Dravid also said that it is certain that team faces criticism if they don’t performance, while dismissing the speculations of rift as baseless.

“I don't know where these reports are coming from. Sanju and I are on the same page. He's a very integral part of our team. He's involved in each and every decision and discussion.” Dravid said.

“Sometimes, when you lose games and things don't go right, you face criticism and we can take it on our performances, but we can't do anything about this baseless stuff.

“The spirit of the team is really good, I'm impressed with how hard these guys work. One of the things people don't understand is how hurt the players feel when they don't perform.” he added.

Rajasthan Royals failed to chase down the 189-run target set by Delhi Capitals as they were restricted to 188//5, forcing the match into Super Over. Batting first, RR did not put up an enough total on the board to defend as the visitors posted 11/2, with Riyan Parag and Yashasvi Jaiswal were dismissed via runouts. Starc’s tight bowling ensured that DC chased down the modest target in the Super Over with ease.

Chasing just a 12-run target was not too difficult for Delhi Capitals. When the hosts needed 5 runs off 3 balls to win, Tristan Stubbs hit a winning six to take the team past the finishing line.

Rajasthan Royals playoffs chances

Rajasthan Royals suffered their fifth defeat of the season after the Super Over loss against Delhi Capitals. With two wins and five losses, Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals are currently 8th spot with four points and have a net run rate (NRR) of -0.714.

However, Rajasthan Royals are still in contention for the playoffs. The Royals need to win the six out of remaining seven matches, which would put them in strong contention for the playoffs with 16 points. However, their chances of qualification would depend on other results and improvement in NRR. Historically, the top 4 teams with 16 points have a strong chance of qualifying for the playoffs. If RR win seven matches in their 14 outings and earn 14 points, their qualification for the knockout stage would depend on other teams’ results and a significant improvement in NRR.

Rajasthan Royals will face Lucknow Super Giants in the upcoming match at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday, April 19.