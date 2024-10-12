India vs Bangladesh: Sanju Samson scores maiden T20I century

Sanju Samson scored a blistering century against Bangladesh in the 3rd T20I. He reached his hundred off just 40 balls.

Sanju Samson smashed a blistering century against Bangladesh in the third T20I. At the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Samson smashed 100 off just 40 balls and it was the Kerala-born cricketer's maiden T20I ton. Suryakumar Yadav (75) gave ample support at the other end. Powered by their 173-run partnership, India reached 297/6 in 20 overs.

India lost Abhishek Sharma's wicket when the score was just 23. The left-handed opener was caught by Mahedi Hasan off Tanzim Hasan's bowling. Then came Samson's onslaught. He hammered the Bangladeshi bowlers, both spinners and pacers, all around the park. Samson hit five sixes in one over from Rishad Hossain.

The 29-year-old scored 111 runs off just 47 balls, including 11 boundaries and eight maximums. In the fourth ball of the 13th over, the right-handed batter was caught by Mahedi Hasan off Mustfizur Rahman's bowling.

Samson, who scored classy 29 in the first T20I, failed to impress in the second match, getting out cheaply for just 10 runs. The Kerala-born cricketer desperately needed to score big in the final match of the series to cement his place in the side.

The Rajasthan Royals captain came into the Bangladesh series on the back of a 95 ball century in the Duleep Trophy and the right-handed batsman has certainly made a strong claim for the opener's slot in the Indian T20I team.

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bat. Bangladesh is looking for a consolation win in senior player Mahmudullah's last T20I.

India: Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy, Mayank Yadav.

Bangladesh: Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (wicketkeeper), Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Tanzim Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed.

