If Kohli had been with another franchise, his presence would have influenced that team differently. Teams like Delhi Capitals (his original IPL team), Mumbai Indians, or even Chennai Super Kings could have benefited from his leadership and batting prowess. It could have changed their fortunes and the dynamics of the IPL as a whole.

So, Kohli not being with RCB would have led to significant changes for both the team and his career, impacting the IPL landscape in ways we can only speculate.