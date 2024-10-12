India thrashes Bangladesh, clean sweeps T20 series 3-0

India chose to bat after winning the toss and scored a massive 297 runs for the loss of six wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

India swept the T20 series against Bangladesh with a resounding 133-run victory in the third and final match in Hyderabad. Electing to bat first after winning the toss, India posted a mammoth 297/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Sanju Samson's power-packed century (111 off 47 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav's swashbuckling innings (75 off 35 balls) propelled India to the record score. In reply, Bangladesh could only manage only 164/7. Ravi Bishnoi took three wickets for India.

Towhid Hridoy top-scored for Bangladesh with 63 off 42 balls. Litton Das also played a decent knock, scoring 42 off 25 balls. Bangladesh lost Parvez Hossain Emon (0) on the very first ball. Tanzid Hasan (15) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (14) also failed to make an impact, leaving Bangladesh struggling at 59/3. Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy then added 53 runs for the fourth wicket before Ravi Bishnoi provided the breakthrough by dismissing the former. Mayank Yadav then dismissed Mahmudullah (8), who was playing his last T20I.

Earlier, India's start wasn't ideal. They lost Abhishek Sharma (7) early with the score at 23. Tanzim Hasan Sakib took the wicket. Then came Sanju Samson's onslaught. He hammered the Bangladeshi bowlers, both spinners and pacers, all around the park. Samson hit five sixes in one over off Rishad Hossain. He added 173 runs with Suryakumar Yadav for the second wicket. Samson, who hit eight sixes and 11 fours, eventually fell to Mustafizur Rahman. Suryakumar soon followed, having smashed five sixes and eight fours.

Riyan Parag (34 off 13) and Hardik Pandya (47 off 18) then took India close to 300, adding 70 runs for the fifth wicket. Both fell in the final overs. Nitish Reddy (0) was the other wicket to fall. Rinku Singh (8) and Washington Sundar (1) remained unbeaten.

