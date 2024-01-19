Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sachin Tendulkar's all-round performance steals the show in Bangalore (WATCH)

    Cricket maestro Sachin Tendulkar turned back time in a remarkable T20 exhibition match, delivering a vintage all-round performance.

    Sachin Tendulkar's all-round performance steals the show in the T20 exhibition match
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 19, 2024, 12:13 PM IST

    Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar showcased a vintage display of skills in a T20 exhibition match, delivering an outstanding all-round performance. Titled "One World vs One Family," the game featured Sachin's impressive contribution of taking a wicket and smashing 27 runs in just 16 deliveries. His innings was a nostalgic journey for fans, witnessing trademark shots and impeccable timing. An anticipated face-off with Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan added excitement, but it was Muralitharan who had the last laugh by dismissing Sachin on the first ball, leaving the crowd somewhat disappointed.

    Leading One World, Sachin guided his team to a four-wicket victory against Yuvraj Singh's One Family in this unique match, featuring 24 legendary players from seven countries.

    In another heartwarming moment, Sachin expressed admiration for 34-year-old differently-abled cricketer Amir Hussain Lone from Jammu & Kashmir. Amir, who lost both his arms in an accident at the age of eight, captains the state's Para cricket team. The Master Blaster conveyed his wish to meet Amir and even expressed a desire to get a jersey with the inspirational cricketer's name on it. Amir's unique playing style and journey as an inspiration were acknowledged by Sachin, who looks forward to a future meeting with the remarkable player.

    Last Updated Jan 19, 2024, 12:26 PM IST
