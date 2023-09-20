Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli - Here's how Indian cricketers celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi 2023; see pics

    Indian cricket stars, including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 with great enthusiasm. Explore the heartwarming moments and cultural significance of their celebrations through these remarkable pictures.

    cricket Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli - Here's how Indian cricketers celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi 2023; see pics osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 20, 2023, 9:46 AM IST

    Ganesh Chaturthi, a joyous occasion celebrated by Cricketers, saw stars donning traditional attire and offering their prayers to Lord Ganesha. From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli, the Indian cricketers opened their hearts and homes to welcome Ganesha's divine presence. The power couple, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Anushka, known for her grace and charm, shared glimpses of their Ganesh Chaturthi celebration with her fans on social media. Her Instagram post featured heartwarming moments that truly captured the essence of the occasion.

    In her Instagram caption, Anushka Sharma extended her warm wishes with a simple yet heartfelt "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi." The first picture in her post displayed the divine Ganesh idol, radiating spirituality and devotion. The second image showcased Anushka and Virat Kohli together, capturing a beautiful moment between the couple.

    Anushka Sharma's choice of attire for this auspicious occasion left everyone in awe. She adorned herself in a resplendent saree featuring a captivating combination of golden and red hues. Her hair was elegantly tied up in a bun, accentuating her timeless beauty. A touch of subtle makeup only enhanced her natural grace, leaving no room for doubt that she looked absolutely stunning.

    Virat Kohli, not to be outdone, complemented his wife's beauty with his attire. He sported a white kurta adorned with intricate prints, paired with comfortable pajama bottoms. Together, the couple exuded charm and elegance, showcasing their deep connection and shared traditions.

    Here are some of the post from other cricketers: 

    Last Updated Sep 20, 2023, 9:46 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket 'Thalaiva will grace ODI World Cup 2023': Golden Ticket to Rajinikanth sparks massive fan buzz osf

    'Thalaiva will grace ODI World Cup 2023': Golden Ticket to Rajinikanth sparks massive fan buzz

    cricket Revisiting Yuvraj Singh's monumental 'six sixes' in one over on its 16th anniversary - WATCH osf

    Revisiting Yuvraj Singh's monumental 'six sixes' in one over on its 16th anniversary - WATCH

    Cricket IND vs AUS ODI Series 2023: Sanju Samson's cryptic post after snub sparks massive fan reaction osf

    IND vs AUS ODI Series 2023: Sanju Samson's cryptic post after snub sparks massive fan reaction

    ODI World Cup 2023: Will R Ashwin replace injured Axar Patel? BCCI's chief selector gives sharp response snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: Will R Ashwin replace injured Axar Patel? BCCI's chief selector gives sharp response

    Cricket Bangladesh cricketer Tanzim Hasan faces backlash for misogynistic remarks after impressive Asia Cup debut osf

    Bangladesh cricketer Tanzim Hasan faces backlash for misogynistic remarks after impressive Asia Cup debut

    Recent Stories

    RIP Meera: Anirudh, Keerthy, Lokesh Kanagaraj 'heartbroken'; pen heartfelt post to music composer Vijay Antony vma

    RIP Meera: Anirudh, Keerthy, Lokesh Kanagaraj 'heartbroken'; pen heartfelt post to music composer Vijay Antony

    Priyanka Chopra celebrates festival at her home; daughter Malti plays with toy Ganpati (Photos) RBA

    Priyanka Chopra celebrates festival at her home; daughter Malti plays with toy Ganpati (Photos)

    Petrol diesel prices today Check September 20 fuel rates in Delhi Bengaluru and other cities gcw

    Petrol, diesel prices today: Check September 20 fuel rates in Delhi, Bengaluru and other cities

    Centre should set minimum age to access social media Karnataka High Court opines gcw

    Centre should set minimum age to access social media, Karnataka High Court opines

    Kerala: Second Vande Bharat Express likely to begin from September 24 anr

    Kerala: Second Vande Bharat Express likely to begin from September 24

    Recent Videos

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon