Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    India vs England, 4th Test: Anil Kumble commends Shoaib Bashir's mastery on challenging Ranchi surface

    Indian cricket legend Anil Kumble applauds England spinner Shoaib Bashir for his exceptional performance on the demanding Ranchi pitch during the ongoing Test against India. 

    cricket India vs England, 4th Test: Anil Kumble commends Shoaib Bashir's mastery on challenging Ranchi surface osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 25, 2024, 8:22 PM IST

    Renowned Indian spinner Anil Kumble commended England's Shoaib Bashir for his outstanding performance in the fourth Test against India, emphasizing that the young spinner has mastered the optimal pace for the challenging Ranchi surface. Kumble credited the England team management for their astute selection of Bashir, who secured four crucial wickets in a 32-over spell, conceding 83 runs. Bashir's victims included Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, and Ravindra Jadeja.

    Speaking on JioCinema, Kumble acknowledged the England management's gamble on Bashir, revealing that Alastair Cook's experience facing him and Ben Stokes' brief encounter prompted the decision to include him in the India tour. Impressed by Bashir's off-spinning prowess, Kumble highlighted the rarity of off-spinners bowling from over the stumps to right-handers and praised Bashir's consistency in maintaining an effective line. He lauded the spinner for achieving the right pace on the challenging Ranchi surface and commended the precision of his length.

    Bashir has made a significant impact in the two Tests he has played so far, securing eight wickets at an average of 35 and an economy rate of 3.29, with his best bowling figures being 4/84.

    In the ongoing match, England posted a total of 353 runs in their first innings, with Joe Root's remarkable century (122*) leading the way. India's bowlers, especially Ravindra Jadeja (4/67) and debutant Akash Deep (3/83), showcased their skills. In the second innings, India finished day two at 219/7, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (73) and Shubman Gill (38) making notable contributions. England's spinners, led by Shoaib Bashir (4/84) and Tom Hartley (2/47), dominated, giving the Three Lions a lead of 134 runs.

    Also Read: R Ashwin's knee troubles surface after five-wicket haul performance against England in Ranchi

    Last Updated Feb 25, 2024, 8:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket R Ashwin's knee troubles surface after five-wicket haul performance against England in Ranchi osf

    R Ashwin's knee troubles surface after five-wicket haul performance against England in Ranchi

    cricket IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Ashwin's five-wicket haul puts England on the backfoot in Ranchi osf

    IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Ashwin's five-wicket haul puts England on the backfoot in Ranchi

    cricket Australia clinches T20 Series clean sweep with commanding win against New Zealand in rain-hit encounter osf

    Australia clinches T20 Series clean sweep with commanding win against New Zealand in rain-hit encounter

    cricket Dhruv Jurel's resilient innings earns praise from Sunil Gavaskar; touted as the next MS Dhoni osf

    Dhruv Jurel's resilient innings earns praise from Sunil Gavaskar; touted as the next MS Dhoni

    PSL 2024 Babar Azam loses cool as crowd taunts him with 'ZimBabar' chants, video goes viral (WATCH) snt

    PSL 2024: Babar Azam loses cool as crowd taunts him with 'ZimBabar' chants, video goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    cricket R Ashwin's knee troubles surface after five-wicket haul performance against England in Ranchi osf

    R Ashwin's knee troubles surface after five-wicket haul performance against England in Ranchi

    Tennis Karen Khachanov claims sixth title, ends Mensik's dream run in the Qatar Open final osf

    Karen Khachanov claims sixth title, ends Mensik's dream run in the Qatar Open final

    Karnataka: Police raid luxury thai spa in Yelahanka, exposes it as hub for high-tech prostitution ring

    Karnataka: Police raid luxury thai spa in Yelahanka, exposes it as hub for high-tech prostitution ring

    Football PSG fans urged not to boo Kylian Mbappe until the official decision has been announced osf

    PSG fans urged not to boo Kylian Mbappe until the official decision has been announced

    cricket IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Ashwin's five-wicket haul puts England on the backfoot in Ranchi osf

    IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Ashwin's five-wicket haul puts England on the backfoot in Ranchi

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon