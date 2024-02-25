India vs England, 4th Test: Anil Kumble commends Shoaib Bashir's mastery on challenging Ranchi surface

Renowned Indian spinner Anil Kumble commended England's Shoaib Bashir for his outstanding performance in the fourth Test against India, emphasizing that the young spinner has mastered the optimal pace for the challenging Ranchi surface. Kumble credited the England team management for their astute selection of Bashir, who secured four crucial wickets in a 32-over spell, conceding 83 runs. Bashir's victims included Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, and Ravindra Jadeja.

Speaking on JioCinema, Kumble acknowledged the England management's gamble on Bashir, revealing that Alastair Cook's experience facing him and Ben Stokes' brief encounter prompted the decision to include him in the India tour. Impressed by Bashir's off-spinning prowess, Kumble highlighted the rarity of off-spinners bowling from over the stumps to right-handers and praised Bashir's consistency in maintaining an effective line. He lauded the spinner for achieving the right pace on the challenging Ranchi surface and commended the precision of his length.

Bashir has made a significant impact in the two Tests he has played so far, securing eight wickets at an average of 35 and an economy rate of 3.29, with his best bowling figures being 4/84.

In the ongoing match, England posted a total of 353 runs in their first innings, with Joe Root's remarkable century (122*) leading the way. India's bowlers, especially Ravindra Jadeja (4/67) and debutant Akash Deep (3/83), showcased their skills. In the second innings, India finished day two at 219/7, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (73) and Shubman Gill (38) making notable contributions. England's spinners, led by Shoaib Bashir (4/84) and Tom Hartley (2/47), dominated, giving the Three Lions a lead of 134 runs.

