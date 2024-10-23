Rishabh Pant surpasses Virat Kohli to claim sixth spot in ICC Test batter rankings

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant overtook his teammate Virat Kohli to claim the sixth spot in the latest ICC Test rankings for batters, released on Wednesday.

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant overtook his teammate Virat Kohli to claim the sixth spot in the latest ICC Test rankings for batters, released on Wednesday. Pant's surge in the rankings comes on the back of a counter-attacking knock of 99 in the second innings of the opening Test against New Zealand, propelling him three spots higher with 745 points. Meanwhile, Kohli, who registered 70 runs in Bengaluru, slipped to eighth with 720 points.

India's highest-ranked batter remains opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who holds onto the fourth position with 780 points. Indian captain Rohit Sharma, however, dropped two places, settling at joint 15th with Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne.

At the top of the batters' rankings, England's Joe Root continues to dominate with a strong lead, maintaining his position as the world’s No. 1 Test batter.

NZ players progress in ICC Test rankings

Several players from New Zealand also made significant progress. Rachin Ravindra climbed 36 spots to reach 18th, and Devon Conway advanced 12 places to secure the 36th spot.

In the bowlers' rankings, Matt Henry was the standout performer, moving up two places to a career-high ninth position after his eight-wicket haul in New Zealand's commanding eight-wicket victory over India in Bengaluru. Teammate Will O'Rourke also made gains, climbing two places to 39th after taking seven wickets in the same match.

Bumrah continues to lead Test bowling rankings

Among the Pakistani bowlers, spinner Noman Ali reclaimed the 17th spot in the rankings after claiming 11 wickets in two innings against England. His teammate Sajid Khan saw a remarkable rise, moving up 22 places to 50th after being named Player of the Match for his performance in the same series.

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah continues to lead the bowlers' rankings with 871 points, followed closely by teammate Ravichandran Ashwin with 849 points. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja retained his place at seventh with 801 points, rounding out the trio of Indian bowlers in the top 10.

