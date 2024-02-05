Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Rahul Dravid stresses Ishan Kishan must resume playing to be considered for National Selection

    Indian cricket team's head coach, Rahul Dravid, emphasises that Ishan Kishan needs to decide when he will resume playing cricket to be considered for national selection.

    First Published Feb 5, 2024, 6:50 PM IST

    Rahul Dravid, the head coach, emphasised that Ishan Kishan must resume playing cricket before being considered for national selection. Kishan, who was a regular member of the Indian team across formats, has been on a hiatus since requesting a break during the South Africa tour in December.

    Dravid clarified that Kishan's return is contingent on his readiness to play, and the team management is not compelling him to participate in domestic cricket. With KS Bharat's struggles in the ongoing series against England, India might benefit from Kishan's services, especially considering Rishabh Pant's ongoing recovery from injuries. Dravid noted that the selectors would assess all options when Kishan decides to make a comeback.

    "There is way back for anyone and everyone. I don’t want to go on labouring about the Ishan Kishan point. Have tried to explain this as best as I can, the point was he had requested a break, we were happy to give him the break," said Dravid in the media interaction.

    "Whenever he is ready, I didn't say he has to play domestic cricket, I said whenever he is ready, he needs to play some cricket and come back. The choice is his. We are not forcing him to do anything," Dravid didn't seem to amused with the queries and also made it team management's stance clear on the issue.

    Considering KS Bharat’s ordinary run with the bat in the ongoing series against England, India could do with Kishan's services. Rishabh Pant has not yet full recovered from the injuries he suffered in a horrific car accident in December, 2022. Besides K S Bharat, Dhruv Jurel was also part of the first two Tests.

    "We are in touch with him, it is not that we have not been in touch. He has not yet started playing right so at the moment it is not something we can consider. Because you know he maybe he is not ready. He decides when he wants to be ready. We have got options with Rishabh injured and stuff. I am sure the selectors will weight all options,” he said.

    

    Last Updated Feb 5, 2024, 7:06 PM IST
