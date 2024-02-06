Rahul Dravid gives major update on Virat Kohli's participation in the remaining 3 Tests against England

Head Coach Rahul Dravid has shed light on the potential return of Virat Kohli for the three remaining Tests against England in the ongoing series. Kohli, who opted out of the first two matches citing personal reasons, has sparked speculation about his comeback with the series currently level at 1-1. Following India's triumph in the second Test, Dravid, when questioned about Kohli's situation, deferred to the selectors for a conclusive answer. He stated that the selection process for the next three Tests would unfold in the upcoming days, with the team management reaching out to Kohli to determine the way forward.

"I think it's best to ask the selectors. I am sure they are the best people to answer ahead of the team selection for the next three Tests. We will get to that. I am sure there will be selection over the next few days. We will connect with him and find out," remarked Rahul Dravid during the post-match press conference.

Previously, the BCCI had urged the public to respect Kohli's privacy during this period, emphasising the personal nature of his absence. However, Kohli's former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate, AB de Villiers, provided insights into the situation on his YouTube channel, revealing that Kohli is spending quality time with his family. According to de Villiers, Kohli's decision is influenced by the impending arrival of his second child, emphasizing the importance of family. England was dismissed for 292 runs in their second innings, resulting in India's series-levelling 106-run victory in the second Test. The series is now tied at 1-1, with India winning the second Test in emphatic fashion.

