Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Rahul Dravid gives major update on Virat Kohli's participation in the remaining 3 Tests against England

    Explore the latest developments in the India vs England Test series as Head Coach Rahul Dravid addresses Virat Kohli's potential comeback.

    cricket Rahul Dravid gives major update on Virat Kohli's participation in the remaining 3 Tests against England osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 6, 2024, 6:06 PM IST

    Head Coach Rahul Dravid has shed light on the potential return of Virat Kohli for the three remaining Tests against England in the ongoing series. Kohli, who opted out of the first two matches citing personal reasons, has sparked speculation about his comeback with the series currently level at 1-1. Following India's triumph in the second Test, Dravid, when questioned about Kohli's situation, deferred to the selectors for a conclusive answer. He stated that the selection process for the next three Tests would unfold in the upcoming days, with the team management reaching out to Kohli to determine the way forward.

    "I think it's best to ask the selectors. I am sure they are the best people to answer ahead of the team selection for the next three Tests. We will get to that. I am sure there will be selection over the next few days. We will connect with him and find out," remarked Rahul Dravid during the post-match press conference.

    Previously, the BCCI had urged the public to respect Kohli's privacy during this period, emphasising the personal nature of his absence. However, Kohli's former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate, AB de Villiers, provided insights into the situation on his YouTube channel, revealing that Kohli is spending quality time with his family. According to de Villiers, Kohli's decision is influenced by the impending arrival of his second child, emphasizing the importance of family. England was dismissed for 292 runs in their second innings, resulting in India's series-levelling 106-run victory in the second Test. The series is now tied at 1-1, with India winning the second Test in emphatic fashion.

    Also Read: India set to Tour Zimbabwe for five-match T20I series starting on 6th July 2024

    Last Updated Feb 6, 2024, 6:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    After health scare, Mayank Agarwal returns to lead Karnataka against Tamil Nadu in Ranji Trophy snt

    After health scare, Mayank Agarwal returns to lead Karnataka against Tamil Nadu in Ranji Trophy

    cricket India set to Tour Zimbabwe for five-match T20I series starting on 6th July 2024 osf

    India set to Tour Zimbabwe for five-match T20I series starting on 6th July 2024

    cricket Alastair Cook voices concerns over Joe Root's struggle with 'Bazball' style osf

    Alastair Cook voices concerns over Joe Root's struggle with 'Bazball' style

    cricket New Zealand vs South Africa, 1st Test: New Zealand skipper, Kane Williamson gets six centuries in six Tests osf

    New Zealand vs South Africa, 1st Test: New Zealand skipper, Kane Williamson gets six centuries in six Tests

    IPL 2024: Why Hardik Pandya replaced Rohit Sharma as MI captain? Coach Boucher reveals real reason (WATCH) snt

    IPL 2024: Why Hardik Pandya replaced Rohit Sharma as MI captain? Coach Boucher reveals real reason (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Football Happy Birthday Federico Marchetti: 9 facts about the Italian star osf

    Happy Birthday Federico Marchetti: 9 facts about the Italian star

    Russia's crackdown continues as arrest order issued for exiled literary icon Boris Akunin avv

    Russia's crackdown continues as arrest order issued for exiled literary icon Boris Akunin

    India plans to lease underground caverns for oil storage; Abu Dhabi has secured rights in Padur

    India plans to lease underground caverns for oil storage; Abu Dhabi has secured rights in Padur

    Modi government to expose UPA's economic mismanagement; will bring 'white paper' in Parliament snt

    Modi government to expose UPA's economic mismanagement; will bring 'white paper' in Parliament

    Indians will no longer need visas to travel to Iran gcw

    Indians will no longer need visas to travel to Iran

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon