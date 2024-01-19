Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    R Ashwin invited to Grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple

    Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has received an invitation to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

    Ravichandran Ashwin has been invited to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. The renowned Indian cricketer joins the likes of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Sachin Tendulkar in receiving this prestigious invitation for the grand event. The invitation was announced by BJP Tamil Nadu State Vice President Venkatraman C, who expressed excitement about presenting the invitation to Ashwin alongside BJP State Secretary Shri. @suryahsg.

    In addition to the cricketing stars, various Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Hariharan, Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Randeep Hooda, have also been invited to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple.

    The Pran-Pratishtha ceremony for Ram Lalla in Ayodhya commenced with Vedic rituals a week before the main event. The General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai, mentioned that the Ram Temple would open for public 'darshan' on January 23. The 'Pran Prathishtha' is expected to conclude by 1 pm, followed by expressions of thoughts from PM Modi and other dignitaries in attendance. Traditional gifts from Nepal's Janakpur and Mithila areas have been received, with darshan closed to the public on January 20 and 21.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated an 11-day special ritual leading up to the Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ramlala at the Ayodhya temple. Meanwhile, Ashwin is currently part of India's Test squad set to face England in a five-match Test series beginning on January 25.

