    Prithvi Shaw is back! Fans go berserk as batter slams double ton in England; WATCH remarkable moment

    Prithvi Shaw displayed an extraordinary performance by scoring a remarkable 244 of 152 balls while representing Northamptonshire in England's One-Day Cup tournament.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 9, 2023, 7:25 PM IST

    In a display of sheer cricketing brilliance, Prithvi Shaw has left fans and critics alike in awe with his exceptional performance in the Metro Bank ODI Cup. Shaw's innings, which saw him amass a staggering 244 runs from just 152 balls, stands as a testament to his remarkable batting prowess and a triumphant return to form. The cricketing world witnessed a masterclass as Shaw unleashed an array of powerful strokes, carving out 29 fours and sending the ball soaring over the boundary ropes on 11 occasions with his impeccable six-hitting ability. His innings was not just about numbers; it was a symphony of elegance, aggression, and sheer determination.

    What makes this knock even more remarkable is that it marked Shaw's second List A double hundred. The significance of achieving such a feat cannot be understated, as it showcases his adaptability and dominance across formats. This performance highlights not only his raw talent but also his ability to harness it under pressure, showcasing his growth as a cricketer.

    Shaw's return to his best form comes as a breath of fresh air for fans who have followed his journey closely. After a few ups and downs, the cricketing world has been eagerly awaiting this resurgence. His innings not only silenced the critics who doubted his capabilities but also solidified his position as one of the most promising talents in contemporary cricket.

    The Metro Baank ODI Cup will forever bear the imprint of Shaw's remarkable innings. This knock isn't just a compilation of runs; it's a statement. It's a declaration that he's back, stronger than ever, and ready to take on any challenge that comes his way. Prithvi Shaw's knock will resonate as a reminder of the sheer joy and excitement that cricket brings to fans across the globe.

    Here are some of the tweets following his jaw-dropping knock: 

    Last Updated Aug 9, 2023, 7:30 PM IST
