    Prime Minister Anthony Albanese commends Usman Khawaja's courage amidst ICC controversy

    Australia's Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, praises cricketer Usman Khawaja for his courage in advocating for human rights during the Test series against Pakistan.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 2, 2024, 11:26 AM IST

    Australia's Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, commends Usman Khawaja's bravery amidst the ICC controversy, highlighting Khawaja's efforts to advocate for human rights during the Test series against Pakistan. Khawaja faced opposition from the ICC for displaying messages on his shoes, leading to charges for breaching regulations. Despite the challenges, Khawaja continued to champion his cause, earning support from fellow players. Prime Minister Albanese praised Khawaja's courage during his annual New Year's Day reception, acknowledging the significance of Khawaja's partnership with David Warner, who is set to retire after the upcoming SCG Test. Warner expressed his pride in Khawaja's comeback and the special bond they share as childhood friends.

    "I'd like to congratulate [Khawaja] for the courage he has shown standing up for human values," Mr Albanese said. "He has shown courage, and the fact that the team has backed him in is a great thing."

    This week's Test match will be Khawaja's last batting with opening partner David Warner, who is hanging up his baggy green at the conclusion of the match, which begins on Wednesday.

    "When Ussie and Dave go out, it will be a very special moment, when you walk on to the SCG," Mr Albanese said.

    The pair of childhood friends have formed a formidable duo at the top of the order since Khawaja's recall to the Test team during the home Ashes series two summers ago. Warner became emotional speaking about Khawaja in his pre-match press conference on Monday.

    "Just to see him come back the way he has the last two years has been absolutely amazing," Warner said. "I know his family are really, really proud of him. I'm really, really proud of him as a mate.

    "When you're childhood friends dreaming big and you get to go out here at the SCG, it's fitting."

