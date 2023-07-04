Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Potential IPL debut beckons for Mohammad Amir as he is set to acquire British Passport in 2024

    Former Pakistan pacer, Mohammad Amir's acquisition of a British passport could potentially open doors for him in the Indian Premier League.

    Potential IPL debut beckons for Mohammad Amir as he is set to acquire British Passport in 2024
    First Published Jul 4, 2023, 5:42 PM IST

    Former Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir is on track to receive his British passport next year. Having married British citizen and lawyer Narjis Khan in 2016, Amir relocated to England in 2020, and the completion of his British passport is just a year away. While Pakistani players are currently barred from participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the acquisition of a British passport might present a different opportunity for Amir. However, the decision ultimately lies with the fast bowler himself, as he contemplates joining the lucrative Indian league.

    With regards to his future plans, Amir stated, "I have one year. The scenario is uncertain. I always take things step by step. I don't know where I will be in a year. The future is unpredictable. Once I obtain the passport, I will seize the best opportunity available to me,"

    The participation of Pakistani players in the IPL was witnessed only during the inaugural season in 2008. However, strained political relations between India and Pakistan led to a ban on Pakistani players' involvement. Despite the potential opening with a British passport, Amir clarified that he has no intentions of representing England in international cricket. He affirmed, "I won't play for England. I have already played international cricket for Pakistan and fulfilled my obligations."

    Earlier, Amir had expressed his eagerness to potentially make a comeback to the Pakistan national team. In 2020, he retired from international cricket in protest against the treatment he received from the previous management. "If it is Allah's will, I will play for Pakistan again. But for now, my focus is on playing well in the Pakistan Super League (PSL)," Amir had remarked after the change in leadership within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which resulted in the exit of former PCB chief Ramiz Raja.

