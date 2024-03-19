IPL 2024: 'RIP Hardik Pandya' trends as Rohit Sharma fans call out betrayal to Mumbai Indians legend

Controversy engulfs Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2024, as fans revolt against Rohit Sharma's abrupt removal as captain and Hardik Pandya's reinstatement. #RIPHardikPandya trends on Platform X as loyalists express outrage over management decisions, with key players like Bumrah and Yadav also voicing dissent. Tension mounts before the tournament's start.

As the highly anticipated IPL 2024 draws near, the Mumbai Indians are embroiled in controversy, sparked by the trending hashtag #RIPHardikPandya on social media following a press conference featuring Hardik Pandya and Mark Boucher. Fans, particularly staunch supporters of Rohit Sharma, are voicing their dissatisfaction over his abrupt removal from captaincy, despite his pivotal role in leading the team to five IPL titles. The decision announced unceremoniously through a single tweet, has fueled frustration and resentment among loyal fans, who expected more transparency and respect for Sharma's contributions to the franchise.

Compounding the discontent, the Mumbai Indians stunned fans by reinstating Hardik Pandya as captain, despite his previous departure to join the Gujarat Titans. This unexpected move has left many supporters shocked and disappointed, further intensifying the backlash against the management and owners. Even key players like Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav have taken to social media to express their dismay over the decisions made, casting a shadow over the excitement surrounding the imminent start of IPL 2024.



IPL 2024 will kickstart on March 22, with a battle between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. The match begins at 7.30 pm IST.