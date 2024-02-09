Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Pathum Nissanka makes history as first Sri Lankan batter to achieve Men's ODI double hundred milestone

    Pathum Nissanka inscribes his name in cricket history by becoming the first Sri Lankan batter to achieve a double hundred in ODI cricket.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 9, 2024, 6:45 PM IST

    In a historic feat, Pathum Nissanka etches his name in cricket history, becoming the first-ever Sri Lankan batter to score a Men's ODI double hundred. The remarkable innings adds a significant milestone to Nissanka's career and underscores his prowess on the cricket field. Sri Lanka Cricket celebrates this extraordinary achievement as Nissanka showcases his exceptional batting skills in the world of Men's One Day Internationals.

    the right-handed batsman Pathum Nissanka etches his name in history, becoming the inaugural Sri Lankan player to join the prestigious 200-run club. Sri Lanka set an imposing total of 381/3 in 50 overs after being put in to bat.

    The opening partnership of Pathum Nissanka and Avishka Fernando dazzled from the outset during the initial powerplay. Accumulating runs briskly, the duo relentlessly attacked the Afghan bowlers, amassing 182 runs for the first wicket. Avishka narrowly missed a century, falling just 12 runs short.

    Although Kusal Mendis faced challenges in scoring quickly and departed after contributing 16 runs off 31 balls, Nissanka continued his aggressive approach, reaching his century. Sadeera Samarawickrama joined Nissanka, and together, they forged a 120-run partnership for the third wicket, with Samarawickrama falling just 5 runs short of fifty.

    Nissanka's onslaught reached its pinnacle in the final powerplay, as he unleashed a barrage of boundaries against the Afghan bowlers, achieving the rare feat of a double century. Remaining unbeaten on 210 runs, Nissanka propelled the hosts to an imposing total of 381/3 in 50 overs.

    The Afghanistan bowlers had a challenging day, with Fareed Ahmad Malik securing a couple of wickets, while Mohammad Nabi claimed a solitary scalp for the visitors.

    Also Read: Ravindra Jadeja strongly denies father's allegations, labels interview as 'scripted'

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2024, 7:01 PM IST
