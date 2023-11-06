Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ODI World Cup 2023: Steve Smith optimistic as Australia eyes World Cup semifinal berth in a tough competition

    Steve Smith, the Australian cricket star, remains hopeful as his team seeks a spot in the World Cup semifinals. With a five-match winning streak and the prospect of joining India and South Africa in the final four, Smith acknowledges the challenging competition ahead.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 6, 2023, 6:21 PM IST

    Steve Smith acknowledges the challenge of India and South Africa as Australia aims to secure a semifinal spot. Smith expressed confidence in Australia's performance, as they are on a winning streak, poised to join India and South Africa in the World Cup semifinals. India is likely to top the points table, with South Africa securing a spot in the final four. Australia can secure their place by winning the upcoming match against Afghanistan on Tuesday.

    Smith emphasized the importance of peaking at the right time but also recognized the need to qualify for the semifinals after a challenging start to the tournament. He mentioned the potential return of all-rounders Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell, which remains uncertain for the next match.

    Smith acknowledged India's impressive victory over South Africa, making Australia's challenge even more formidable.

    He emphasized the need to support Pat Cummins, who has played a crucial role in the team's recovery after two initial losses.

    Despite dealing with vertigo, Smith hoped to be fit for the game. The upcoming match between Australia and Afghanistan holds political significance due to Cricket Australia's earlier ODI series cancellation, but Smith refrained from commenting on the matter.

    Smith praised Afghanistan's performance and acknowledged their spinners as a significant threat. He highlighted the importance of winning key moments and the aggressive approach of Afghan batters.

    Regarding the choice of batting first or chasing, Smith mentioned the need to assess the conditions before making a decision. He also lauded leg-spinner Adam Zampa's exceptional performance in the tournament.

    In conclusion, Steve Smith's remarks reveal Australia's determination to secure a spot in the World Cup semifinals, despite the formidable challenges posed by India and South Africa.

    Last Updated Nov 6, 2023, 6:21 PM IST
