    ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill's absence in India vs Australia clash explained

    Shubman Gill, a vital player for Team India, has been forced to sit out of the highly-anticipated Cricket World Cup 2023 clash against Australia at the iconic Chepauk Stadium.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 8, 2023, 2:38 PM IST

    In a surprising turn of events, Shubman Gill, a key player in Team India's lineup, has been ruled out of the highly-anticipated clash against Australia in the Cricket World Cup 2023. The match, set to take place at the illustrious Chepauk Stadium in Chennai, has garnered significant attention from fans and cricket enthusiasts worldwide. Social media platforms buzzed with dismay and concern upon hearing the news of Gill's unavailability for the opening game of the Men in Blue.

    The talented batsman's absence is attributed to a sudden illness he contracted while in Chennai. Reports indicate that Gill had been diagnosed with dengue, which unfortunately led to his exclusion from the squad traveling to the stadium alongside captain Rohit Sharma and the rest of the team.

    In response to this unexpected setback, team management and medical staff have been closely monitoring Gill's health on a daily basis. Rahul Dravid, the coach of the Indian team, provided an update, stating, "He's feeling better today, and the medical team is monitoring him on a day-to-day basis. We will take a call on him later. The medical team hasn't ruled him out yet. We'll see how he feels the day after tomorrow."

    Captain Rohit Sharma echoed these sentiments, expressing the team's commitment to Gill's well-being and full recovery. However, despite their best efforts, it appears that the young opener was unable to overcome the race against time to regain his fitness in time for this crucial encounter.

    As the cricketing world eagerly anticipates the clash between India and Australia, Gill's absence will undoubtedly be felt, but the team remains determined to put up a strong performance in his absence. The cricketing fraternity now watches with bated breath to see how this unexpected turn of events will impact the outcome of this highly-awaited World Cup match.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Will India beat Australia in their opener? Scientific astrologer predicts - WATCH

    Last Updated Oct 8, 2023, 2:38 PM IST
