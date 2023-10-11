Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma makes history; First Indian captain to score World Cup century in two decades

    In a momentous feat, Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Indian cricket team, has scripted history by becoming the first Indian captain to score a century in the World Cup after an astonishing 20-year gap.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 11, 2023, 9:27 PM IST

    Rohit Sharma has achieved the distinction of becoming the first Indian captain to score a century in the World Cup in over two decades in the match against Afghanistan at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi.

    More to follow...

    Last Updated Oct 11, 2023, 9:56 PM IST
