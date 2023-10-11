ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma makes history; First Indian captain to score World Cup century in two decades
In a momentous feat, Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Indian cricket team, has scripted history by becoming the first Indian captain to score a century in the World Cup after an astonishing 20-year gap.
More to follow...