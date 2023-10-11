Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma becomes leading six-hitter, Breaks Chris Gayle's record

    Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma made history by becoming the leading six-hitter in international cricket, breaking the iconic record held by Chris Gayle.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 11, 2023, 7:50 PM IST

    Rohit Sharma has claimed the title of the leading six-hitter in international cricket, surpassing Chris Gayle's world record. This achievement coincided with him reaching the 1,000-run milestone in the ODI World Cup, making him the fastest Indian to attain this landmark. Rohit Sharma, India's captain, made a remarkable statement at the ICC World Cup 2023 by setting the pace for his team's pursuit of victory against Afghanistan in the ongoing match at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

    In the fifth over, Rohit reached 1,000 runs in the ODI World Cup with a powerful six against Fazalhaq Farooqi. Notably, he accomplished this feat in just 19 innings, making him the joint-fastest to join the 1,000-run club in World Cup history, alongside Australian opener David Warner. Sachin Tendulkar and AB de Villiers are the second-fastest, achieving this milestone in 20 innings, followed by Viv Richards and Sourav Ganguly in 21 innings.

    Rohit Sharma also overtook former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly to become the third-highest run-scorer for India in ODI World Cups, with Sachin Tendulkar leading the list with 2,278 runs, followed by Virat Kohli with 1,115 runs, and Rohit himself.

    In addition to his extraordinary batting achievements, Rohit Sharma broke the record for the most sixes in international cricket across all formats, surpassing Chris Gayle's previous record of 553 sixes. He accomplished this feat by hitting his third maximum against Afghanistan in the eighth over of India's chase. Rohit celebrated his 53rd half-century off just 30 balls and marked his 554th six against Naveen-ul-Haq.

    List of the most sixes in international cricket now stands as follows:

    554* - Rohit Sharma
    553 - Chris Gayle
    476 - Shahid Afridi
    398 - Brendon McCullum
    383 - Martin Guptill

