    Asian Games 2023: Afghanistan outclasses Pakistan; to face India in men's cricket final

    In a gripping semifinal match at the Asian Games 2023 cricket event, Afghanistan emerged victorious against Pakistan by 4 wickets. This thrilling win propels Afghanistan into the highly anticipated final in Gangzhou, where they are set to clash with India in an epic showdown for cricket supremacy.

    First Published Oct 6, 2023, 2:51 PM IST

    In a thrilling showdown, Afghanistan secured a 4-wicket victory over Pakistan in the semifinals of the 2023 Asian Games cricket event. With this win, they have earned their spot in the eagerly awaited final in Gangzhou, where they will face India.

