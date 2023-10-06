Asian Games 2023: Afghanistan outclasses Pakistan; to face India in men's cricket final
In a gripping semifinal match at the Asian Games 2023 cricket event, Afghanistan emerged victorious against Pakistan by 4 wickets. This thrilling win propels Afghanistan into the highly anticipated final in Gangzhou, where they are set to clash with India in an epic showdown for cricket supremacy.
