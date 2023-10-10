ODI World Cup 2023: Kusal Mendis smashes records with blazing century against Pakistan

In a breathtaking display of cricketing brilliance, Kusal Mendis made history by setting a new record with his explosive century during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Sri Lanka's standout batsman, Kusal Mendis, has etched his name into the annals of history by breaking the long-standing record held by the legendary Kumar Sangakkara. This astonishing feat unfolded during a thrilling clash against Pakistan at the iconic Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, amid the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

Mendis's explosive innings set the cricketing world alight as he blazed his way to a breathtaking century, achieving this remarkable milestone in just 65 balls. His scintillating knock of 122 runs from 71 deliveries was nothing short of a mesmerizing spectacle, embellished with 14 boundaries and six mighty sixes. Notably, this incredible performance also bestowed upon him the distinction of being the sole Sri Lankan batsman to accomplish a century against Pakistan in ODI World Cups, eclipsing the previous record of 89 runs set by Roshan Mahanama in Hyderabad during the 1987 World Cup.

This phenomenal display marked Mendis's third ODI century, securing its place as the sixth-fastest hundred in the history of ODI World Cups. It trailed behind only Aiden Markram's blistering 49-ball century against Sri Lanka in 2023, Kevin O'Brien's lightning-fast ton against England in the 2011 World Cup (50 balls), Glenn Maxwell's explosive century versus Sri Lanka in the 2015 World Cup (51 balls), AB de Villiers' whirlwind ton against West Indies in the 2015 World Cup (52 balls), and Eoin Morgan's brisk century against Afghanistan in the 2019 World Cup (57 balls).

Mendis's blazing form in the World Cup had been evident right from the start, as he previously showcased his mettle with a scorching 42-ball 76 in Sri Lanka's opening match against South Africa at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

The match commenced with Sri Lanka winning the toss and opting to bat first. Despite an early hiccup with the dismissal of opener Kusal Perera, Mendis, in tandem with the talented Pathum Nissanka, united their efforts to stabilize the innings with a commanding partnership. Nissanka, too, made a significant contribution, achieving a commendable half-century, complementing Mendis's aggressive and record-breaking display.

Fastest Hundreds by Sri Lanka Batsmen in World Cup:

Kusal Mendis off 65 balls - Sri Lanka vs Pakistan - Hyderabad, 2023 (Final score: 122)

Kumar Sangakkara off 70 balls - Sri Lanka vs England - Wellington, 2015 (Final Score: 117*)

Kumar Sangakkara off 73 balls - Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh - Melbourne, 2015 (Final Score: 105*)

Fastest Hundreds in World Cup:

Aiden Markram off 49 balls - South Africa vs Sri Lanka - Delhi, 2023 (Final Score: 108)

Kevin O’Brian off 50 balls - Ireland vs England - Bangalore, 2011 (Final Score: 113)

Glenn Maxwell off 51 balls - Australia vs Sri Lanka - Sydney, 2015 (Final Score: 102)

AB de Villiers off 52 balls - South Africa vs West Indies - Sydney, 2015 (Final Score: 162*)

Eoin Morgan off 57 balls - England vs Afghanistan - Manchester, 2019 (Final Score: 148*)

Kusal Mendis off 65 balls - Sri Lanka vs Pakistan - Hyderabad, 2023 (Final score: 122)

