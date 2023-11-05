ODI World Cup 2023: India dominates top-of-the-table clash with a 243-run win over South Africa in Kolkata

India win against South Africa by a huge margin of 243 runs in what was a top-of-the-table clash at the City of Joy, Kolkata! India win 8 games out of 8 games and will stay right at the pole position and have confirmed their semi-final clash in Mumbai. Virat Kohli showcased his exceptional skills, commemorating his 35th birthday in a manner that left the cricketing world in awe. Kohli's unbeaten 101 not out was the centerpiece of India's impressive total of 326 for 5 at the iconic Eden Gardens. The crowd at the stadium, in full voice, constantly chanted Kohli's name as he reached the coveted century, sealing his 49th ODI hundred with a single off Kagiso Rabada in the 49th over.

This remarkable century came hot on the heels of a near miss, as Kohli narrowly fell short of his 49th ODI century in the previous match against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium. However, his determination and skill shone through against South Africa as he marked this special day with a truly memorable performance.

Kohli's contribution to the team extended beyond his century, as he formed a magnificent 134-run partnership for the third wicket with Shreyas Iyer, who displayed his own sublime batting prowess with a gritty 77. Captain Rohit Sharma's explosive 40 off 24 balls provided India with a flying start, setting the stage for Kohli and Iyer to build a substantial foundation. Suryakumar Yadav's quickfire 22 off 14 balls and Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 29 off 15 balls added the perfect finishing touches to India's innings, ensuring that the team achieved a formidable total that would undoubtedly put South Africa to the test. The stage was set for an exciting clash in this high-stakes tournament, with Kohli's birthday century standing out as a moment to remember.

Ravindra Jadeja picked up 5 wickets and rattles out South Africa under the 100 run mark.

Also Read: 'Something you dream as a child': Virat Kohli after equalling Sachin Tendulkar's century record