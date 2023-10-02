Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ODI World Cup 2023: India aims for third World Cup victory as Cricket's global spectacle set to kick off

    As the cricketing world gathers for the grand event, India sets its sights on a third World Cup triumph in the World Cup 2023. Amidst growing international self-confidence and challenges in the lead-up, the tournament promises thrilling encounters.

    First Published Oct 2, 2023, 4:04 PM IST

    India sets its sights on a third World Cup title as the grand cricketing event commences, fueled by growing international self-confidence and a sport that both unites and divides the sub-continent like no other. This epic tournament will witness 10 nations battling it out in 48 matches over 46 days at various venues. However, the lead-up to the event has been anything but smooth, with arch-rivals Pakistan initially considering a boycott after India's refusal to cross the border for the Asia Cup.

    Consequently, the schedule announcement for the World Cup was delayed until just three months before the first ball was set to be bowled. Security concerns for the India-Pakistan blockbuster match in Ahmedabad further complicated matters, resulting in the game being pushed back by a day and subsequently causing rescheduling of nine fixtures.

    Despite these challenges, Pakistan's arrival in India marked their first visit since the 2016 Twenty20 World Cup, and they were greeted warmly in Hyderabad, even though they received their visas just 48 hours before departure. The tension was palpable, with Pakistan's opening warm-up match against New Zealand being played behind closed doors at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, a cavernous 55,000-capacity venue.

    Adding to the early challenges, torrential rain led to the abandonment of two warm-up games and the curtailment of a third. The tournament's opening match between champions England and New Zealand, as well as the final on November 19, is set to take place at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, the world's largest cricket arena with a staggering capacity of over 130,000.

    Notably, the city, which was home to independence hero Mahatma Gandhi for 15 years, is being considered as a potential host city should India decide to bid for the 2036 Olympics. Moreover, cricket, primarily in its T20 format, is poised to become an Olympic sport for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles, with discussions expected to take place during the International Olympic Committee's meeting in Mumbai later this month.

