    ODI World Cup 2023: Harbhajan Singh calls for umpiring rule change after Pakistan's loss to South Africa

    The Cricket World Cup 2023 witnessed a fiery umpiring controversy as Harbhajan Singh criticised the decisions that, in his view, cost Pakistan a crucial match against South Africa.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 28, 2023, 12:44 PM IST

    In a stunning turn of events, Pakistan suffered an unexpected one-wicket defeat against South Africa in the ODI World Cup 2023. The match, which featured an exhilarating chase of 271 by South Africa, also stirred controversy due to a close leg-before-wicket appeal involving Tabraiz Shamsi during the 46th over. Responding to this, former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh voiced his dissatisfaction with the umpiring, attributing it to Pakistan's loss and suggesting that the ICC should reconsider its rules. He argued that if the ball hits the stumps, it should be considered out, regardless of the umpire's initial decision.

    However, Harbhajan's remarks didn't sit well with former South Africa captain Graeme Smith, who pointed out a similar situation involving Rassie Van Der Dussen's LBW dismissal earlier in the match. Despite the heated debate, South Africa's victory propelled them to the top of the table in the tournament, while Pakistan's four consecutive losses have placed their semifinal hopes in jeopardy, relying on favourable results to progress.

